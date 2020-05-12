McDaniel College senior named Fulbright finalist

During his time at McDaniel, he has volunteered with Palabras to Words, a student organization at McDaniel that helps non-English speakers learn English, and has taught English and U.S. Culture to Argentinean students at Colegio Horacio Watson in Argentina. A Global Fellow, he has also participated in Model United Nations and serves on McDaniel’s Honor and Conduct Board. He is active as a member of Pi Sigma Alpha political science and Alpha Lambda Delta national honor societies.