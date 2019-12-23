Hampstead Town Hall will feature the artwork of Cara White, an artist who has lived and Hampstead and studied at McDaniel College, through Jan. 31.
Admission to see the art is free. It will be visible from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
White, an alumna of Carver Center for Arts and Technology in Towson, earned a bachelor’s degree from the San Francisco Art Institute in 2008, according to a town news release. She then attended McDaniel College in Westminster, where she studied art history. She has completed several wall murals in San Francisco and completed a section of a mural project in Ecuador in 2014.
A variety of White’s paintings in oil and acrylic will be on display at the Town Hall, at 1034 S. Carroll St.
Paint Nite fundraiser
The Lioness Club of Hampstead will be hosting a Paint Nite fundraiser for its scholarship fund from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 25, at American Legion Post 200.
The cost is $35 per person and is open to anyone 10 years or older. This fundraiser is to support the Lion-Lioness Scholarship Fund. Three $1,500 scholarships will be awarded to three seniors from this year’s graduating class at Manchester Valley High School, who live in the 21074 ZIP code.
The scholarships are based on scholastic achievement, financial need and community participation.
The Legion Post is located at 4600 Legion Lane in Hampstead. For more information, call or text Brenda Miller at 410-916-4084. For tickets, visit https://www.yaymaker.com/us/md/hampstead/10686/events/american-legion-post-no-200/january-25/01-25-2020-lioness-club-of-hampstead-paint-nite-fundraiser-10194488/.
Happy holidays, and farewell
Merry Christmas to you all! I hope that you are having a great day with family and friends, and celebrating the reason for the season. May you not have coal in your stocking, and plenty of egg nog in your mug.
As mentioned in last week’s column, this will be my final column for the neighborhoods of North Carroll. This has been a rewarding position, and I’ve made a potpourri of contacts in the community, witnessed generous deeds and enjoyed annual events that make the communities what they are.
The Times will be looking for a new North Carroll columnist immediately. If you’re interested in applying, or know someone who might be a good fit, please email Brian Compere at bcompere@carrollcountytimes.com and Bob Blubaugh at bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com with the subject line “North Carroll columnist.”
The columnist will be expected to write and submit weekly columns (roughly 500-1,000 words) informing residents of Hampstead, Manchester, Lineboro and the surrounding area of notable events happening in their area, as well as reaching out to sources for contributed photos.
The columnist will be compensated per column as a freelance contributor. Please reach out to the emails listed above for more details.
Reminders
New Year’s Dance Party: Dec. 31, doors 6:30 p.m., Lineboro Volunteer Fire Department, 4224 Main St., Lineboro. $45/advance; $50/door. Food, plus music by Poison Whiskey. Information/tickets: Shannon, 410-596-5083. New Year’s Eve celebration: Dec. 31, 6 p.m., Manchester Volunteer Fire Company, activities building, 3297 York St., Manchester. $40/person. Food, music by Bootleg. Information/tickets: Bill, 443-547-1745/Jeff, 443-340-0886.