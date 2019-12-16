The year is coming to close, but there are still a ton of fun things to do at the North Carroll branch of the Carroll County Public Library.
Get lonely wrapping presents at home? Join the library from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21 in the large meeting room for DIY Arts and Crafts. This is an event geared toward adults in which you can enjoy two hours of drop-in gift wrapping, snacks, and big-screen holiday sights and sounds.
Bring your small to medium gifts — limit five per family — and the library will supply wrapping paper and supplies.
The kids will be out of school for a week, and surely they will be going stir crazy by Dec. 30. Why not come out for the Radical Reptiles program that day, from 10 to 11 a.m.?
This program is geared toward kids ages 2 to 12 and is a meet and greet program where they can get up close and personal with a potpourri of reptiles. The program will teach children about habitats, and they will be able to touch, pet and hold some of the reptiles.
Celebrate the new year with New Year’s Eve at Noon on Dec. 31, from 11 a.m. until noon. This program is for those ages 3 to 9. They will enjoy a kid-friendly daytime bash with crafts, games and dancing. At 11:59 a.m. the new year will be rung in with balloons, noise and fun.
For information about these activities and many more, visit https://library.carr.org/.
The library is located at 2255 Hanover Pike in Hampstead. For more information, call 410-386-4480.
New Year’s Eve celebration
The Manchester Volunteer Fire Company is hosting its New Year’s Eve Celebration on Tuesday, Dec. 31 starting at 6 p.m.
The evening will feature live music by Bootleg, food, cash bar, 50/50 raffle and tear-off games. On the menu is roast beef, steamed and fried shrimp, cheese and veggie trays, salads and sides; and a champagne toast at midnight. The cost is $40 per person.
For more information or tickets, call Bill, at 443-547-1745, or Jeff, at 443-340-0886. The fire company’s activities building is located at 3297 York St.
Helping Hands seeking food donations
The Helping Hands of Lazarus Food Pantry is open the third Saturday of each month, with the next date they serve being Dec. 21. They are seeking new volunteers to help with bagging pantry items and carrying items to the parking lot from 8 until 10 a.m.
In addition, they need food donations. Those interested in helping with food donations can pick up a grocery bag and a shopping list at the front door of the church.
The church is located at 5101 S Church St. in Lineboro. For more information, call 410-374-1304.
Breakfast in Lineboro
Join the Lineboro Volunteer Fire Department for Breakfast with Santa from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21.
The event is $8 per person for those ages 12 and older; $5 for ages 4-11; and free for those 3 and younger. The menu will include scrambled eggs, sausage gravy, pancakes, sausage, and biscuits; and choice of chocolate milk, orange juice, or coffee.
In addition, there will be pictures with Santa, crafts and face painting.
The fire department is located at 4224 E. Main St. in Lineboro. For more information, call 410-374-2197 or email info@lineborovfd.org.
New Year’s dance party
Ring in the New Year during the New Year’s Eve Dance at the Lineboro Volunteer Fire Department on Tuesday, Dec. 31. The doors open at 6:30 p.m., with food available immediately upon arrival; music begins at 8:30 p.m. and goes until 12:30 a.m.
The menu includes steamed and fried shrimp, crab balls, wings and multiple sides; soda or water is offered; and bring your own beer. Live music will be by Poison Whiskey, and there will be games of chance available.
Admission is a $45 donation for purchasing in advance or $50 at the door.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, call Shannon at 410-596-5083.
Ending the year — new opportunities
I’d like to take a minute to say thank you to all who have read, shared, submitted, and contributed to this column in one way or another this past year and over the last three years that I’ve had the pleasure of writing this column.
I’ve met new people, heard about some awesome programs, saw genuine generosity in the community and so much more. As I move forward to 2020, I will be making some changes. After much thought, one of those changes is that I will no longer be your North Carroll columnist.
I know that with the winter months, things tend to slow down, but I’d like to request that you still send your upcoming event information to me, I can pass it along to my successor. I will be writing a final column to be published Dec. 25 and would love to include your information.
Reminders
Santa is coming: MVFD escorting Santa, beginning at about 6 p.m., Dec. 20: Oakmont Green, shopping center, and Basler, Maple Grove, Warehime and Millers Station roads; and Dec. 21: Ebbvale Road, Bachman Valley Road, Mt. Ventus Road 1, Deep Run, Grand Valley, Band Hall Hill and Wentz roads. Community Country Breakfast: Dec. 21, 8-11 a.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 3184 Church St., Manchester. $8/13 and older; $5/ages 5-12; free/younger than five. Information: 410-374-4463/info@ielcmd.org. Longest Night Service: Dec. 21, 6:30 p.m., Trinity Church, 3229 York St., Manchester. Information: church office, 410-374-2727/info@trinityuccmanchester.org. Children’s Christmas Program: Dec. 22, 9 a.m. worship service, Immanuel Lutheran Church, 3184 Church St., Manchester.
Shiela Johnson covers Hampstead, Manchester, Lineboro, and neighboring communities in northern Carroll County. She can be reached at sastonejohnson@gmail.com or 410-412-6787.