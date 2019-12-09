The second annual Hallmark in Hampstead will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.
Visit local participating businesses and enter for your chance to win one of 20 $25 gift cards to local businesses. The drawing for the raffle will be held Saturday afternoon and broadcast live on the Hampstead Merchants Association Facebook page. No purchase is necessary to enter the drawing.
Additionally, enjoy special discounts, coupons and raffles at each business. Use the opportunity to not only support small, local businesses, but also to knock out some of your holiday shopping. For those who visit all 20 businesses, they will be entered a separate raffle drawing to win a $25 Michael’s Steak & Lobster House gift card.
Visit the HMA Facebook page for a list of participating businesses.
Santa is coming
The Manchester Volunteer Fire Company will be escorting Santa through the neighborhoods in the Manchester area.
Each of the dates listed below will have Santa leaving the firehouse at about 6 p.m. Please note routes are subject to change, and emergency calls must take precedence. Their location each night will be updated on their Facebook page; however, please see the dates and streets below for a schedule.
- Friday, Dec. 13: Manchester Farms, Charmil Drive, Susannann, Pyramid, Southwestern, Nevada, Arizona, Mindi, Patricia, Washington Way, Brightside, Ridgeleigh, Cape Horn Court and St. Georges Court.
- Saturday, Dec. 14: Hallie Hills/Overlook, Overlook Court, Morefield, Whitman, Westminster Street, Keating Court, Balkely Court, Bachman Road and Court, Whispering Valley, Michelle, Millie, Augusta, Janet Court, Hallie Avenue, Brewster, Ideal, Quantum, and Mahala Courts, Swiper Drive, McCurley, Meacle, Holland Drive, Tulip Way and Sutton Court.
- Sunday, Dec. 15: Old Town, Main, York and Westminster Streets, Park Avenue, Crown Circle, Hilltop, Long Lane, Maiden Lane, Grafton, Chestnut and Oak streets, Maple Avenue, Locust Street, Wertz Avenue, and High, New, Monroe and Beaver streets.
- Friday, Dec. 20: Oakmont Green, shopping center, and Basler, Maple Grove, Warehime and Millers Station roads.
- Saturday, Dec. 21: Ebbvale Road, Bachman Valley Road, Mt. Ventus Road 1, Deep Run, Grand Valley, Band Hall Hill and Wentz roads.
NESAP news
Northeast Social Action Program and The Shepherd’s Staff will present a Holiday Benefit Concert and Community Sing at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Manchester.
The community sing is assembled by Masterworks Chorale of Carroll County.
For admission, bring a charitable donation of personal care items or nonperishable food items. A free-will offering will also be accepted. All donated items and offerings will go to NESAP and The Shepherd’s Staff. Tickets are required.
The church is located at 3194 Church St. For more information and tickets, visit holidaybenefitconcert.bpt.me/ or call 410-857-5944.
Church events
Immanuel Lutheran Church, at at 3184 Church St. in Manchester, will host its monthly Community Country Breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21.
The all-you-can-eat menu will consist of eggs, sausage, pancakes and toppings, biscuits and sausage gravy, coffee, juices, and more. The cost is a suggested donation of $8 for those 13 and older, $5 for ages 5-12, and free for those younger than 5. There will also be a bake table with items for sale.
Funds raised from the breakfast will support the ministries of the church. For more details, call the church office at 410-374-4463 or email info@ielcmd.org.
Later that evening you can join Trinity Church, at 3229 York St. in Manchester, for a Longest Night service at 6:30 p.m. The service will include the lighting of candles in memory of loved ones and Holy Community. For information, call the church office at 410-374-2727 or email info@trinityuccmanchester.org.
On Sunday, Dec. 22, the children and youth of Immanuel Lutheran Church will present their annual Children’s Christmas Program during the 9 a.m. worship service. The public is invited, and refreshments will be served in the social hall after the service.
Reminders
Christmas program: Dec. 11, 11 a.m., St. George’s Episcopal Church, 2434 Cape Horn Road, Hampstead. Second Christmas at the Organ with Ralph Martin. Soup and Salad Lunch, free. Snow date: Dec. 18. Information: 410-374-9748. Raffle and Feed: through Jan. 11, Upperco Volunteer Fire Company, 5415 Arcadia Ave., Upperco. 25-day drawing; tickets $25 each. Information: Tammy, 443-790-2285/Linda,443-340-5459. Upperco Yuletide Village: Now through-Jan. 5, 2020, 16020 Carnival Ave., Upperco. Hours: 5-9 p.m. Thursday and Friday; noon-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $8/ages 12 and older; $6/ages 6-11; free/younger than 6; $7/seniors and first responders. Information: www.uppercovfc.org.
Shiela Johnson covers Hampstead, Manchester, Lineboro, and neighboring communities in northern Carroll County. She can be reached at sastonejohnson@gmail.com or 410-412-6787.