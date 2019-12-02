The Second Christmas at the Organ with Ralph Martin will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11 at St. George’s Episcopal Church.
Martin is the organist and minister of music at the church. According to a news release, the program will feature compositions from the very earliest organ works dating to the medieval times, an array of arrangements on the Christmas carols of the 17th and 18th centuries, and pop Christmas classics from the 1940s to the 2000s.
Background stories will be shared on many of the carols, and the audience will be invited to sing along on many of the songs.
After the music, a soup and salad lunch will be served free of charge to those attending. There will also be an opportunity for a free-will gift to be sent a church in the Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian.
If there is inclement weather and Carroll County Public Schools are closed, the event will be held Dec. 18.
The church is located at 2434 Cape Horn Road in Hampstead. For more information, call 410-374-9748.
Community Craft Show
The third annual Community Craft Show will be held from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Grace Bible Church of North Carroll.
There will be food, crafts, Christmas decor, handmade items, jewelry, woodwork, bake sale and much more.
The church is located at 3250 Charmil Drive in Manchester. For more information, call 410-374-9306.
Raffle and Feed
The Upperco Volunteer Fire Company is hosting a 25-Day Raffle and Feed through Jan. 11.
There will be five daily drawings, one for $25 and four for $10, with the first drawing to be held Dec. 18. Tickets are $25 each.
The final drawing and dinner will be held Jan. 11, 2020. For this event, the doors will open at 4:30 p.m., and food will be served from 5 to 6:30 p.m. There will be games and raffles; the draw for the big prizes will be held between 7 and 7:15 p.m. A drawing will be held for three $100 winners, one $250 winner and one $500 winner. In addition, a $25 award will be given to the seller of the final five drawings.
The menu for the evening will be fried shrimp, ham, hot dogs, sauerkraut, string beans, french fries, macaroni salad, chips, pretzels, cake, soda and beer.
The snow date for the Jan. 11 event will be Jan. 18.
For more information, contact Tammy at 443-790-2285 or Linda at 443-340-5459.
$1,200 raised for American Cancer Society
On Nov. 13, Chris Richards, owner of Greenmount Station Restaurant, and magician Dave Thomen presented a check for $1,200 to the American Cancer Society.
The monies are all proceeds from the sold-out Nov. 19 Greenmount Dinner Show featuring Tom Crowl, ventriloquist; Dave Thomen, magician; and Randy David, comedian. Crowl has supported the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life Team Westminster High School Class of 1980 with other public shows.
The bimonthly Greenmount Dinner Show includes dinner specials and a 75-minute show featuring Thomen and other entertainers. There is limited seating, so reservations are encouraged. For more information call 410-239-0063.
Reminders
Christmas Extravaganza: Dec. 7, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Millers Church Picnic Woods, 4224 Millers Station Road, Manchester. Christmas trees, nativity scene, baked goods; Santa will appear; and more. Christmas Craft show: Dec. 7, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Grace Bible Church, 3250 Charmil Drive, Manchester. Vendors, baked items, food, drawings and more. Information: 410-374-9306/office@gbcnc.com. Breakfast with Santa: Dec. 7, 8-11 a.m., Upperco Volunteer Fire Company, 16020 Carnival Ave., Upperco. Cost: donation. Crafts and train garden. Information: 410-887-1576/www.uppercovfc.org. Breakfast with Santa: Dec. 7, 8-11 a.m., Manchester Fire Company’s Activities Building, 3297 York St., Manchester. Cost: $8/adults; $5/ages 4-10; free/3 and younger. Photos with Santa, $7 each; additional, $5 each. Holiday Open House: Dec. 8, 1-4 p.m., Main Street Boutique, 1363 N. Main St., Hampstead. Vendors, freebies, music and more. Upperco Yuletide Village: Now through Jan. 5, 16020 Carnival Ave., Upperco. Hours: 5-9 p.m. Thursday and Friday; noon-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $8/ages 12 and older; $6/ages 6-11; free/younger than 6; $7/seniors and first responders. Information: www.uppercovfc.org.
Latest Carroll County Lifestyles
Shiela Johnson covers Hampstead, Manchester, Lineboro, and neighboring communities in northern Carroll County. She can be reached at sastonejohnson@gmail.com or 410-412-6787.