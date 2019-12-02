The final drawing and dinner will be held Jan. 11, 2020. For this event, the doors will open at 4:30 p.m., and food will be served from 5 to 6:30 p.m. There will be games and raffles; the draw for the big prizes will be held between 7 and 7:15 p.m. A drawing will be held for three $100 winners, one $250 winner and one $500 winner. In addition, a $25 award will be given to the seller of the final five drawings.