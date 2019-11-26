The Chester Café, a nonprofit, hangout for teens located in Manchester, will be holding numerous events throughout the holiday season.
The goal of the facility is to provide a safe space for teenagers, ages 12 and older, to congregate, relax and hang out.
From 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, they will host a PJs and Pancake event, which is $5 per person and all-you-can-eat. Also, on Nov. 29, in conjunction with Manchester Area Merchants Association’s Old-Fashioned Christmas, they will be selling Funko Pops as a fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m.
On Dec. 13, join them for Scary Movie Night from 4 to 10 p.m. as scary movies play all night. Food and drink will be available for purchase.
Christmas with Friends will be held Dec. 20, when they will stream holiday episodes of “Friends.” This is a free event, with free games and treats; and food and drink will be available for purchase.
The cafe is located at 3107 D Main St. in Manchester. For more information, visit thechestercafe.com or Facebook.com/TheChesterCafe or call 443-507-5632.
Holiday Open House
The Manchester Area Merchants Association’s annual Old-Fashioned Christmas & Holiday Open House will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29.
The event will be held in downtown Manchester on Main Street, and at the fire company at 3209 Main St.
Vendors will be set up in the fire hall, beginning at 4 p.m.; a tree lighting and nativity scene will be held at 6 p.m.; and, also at 6 p.m., a scavenger hunt will begin. There will be prizes and gift baskets for the scavenger hunt.
There will also be photos with Santa, a train garden and a hay wagon provided by the Town of Manchester.
For more information, call 410-977-5962 or visit www.manchestermerchants.net.
Bazaar in Lineboro
On Saturday, Nov. 30, visit the sixth annual Lineboro Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Lineboro fire hall. The doors will open at 7 a.m. for vendors to set up.
Enjoy the many crafters and vendors, and food and baked goods available for purchase. Plus, Santa will visit and be available for photos.
The event is being sponsored by the Lineboro 4-H Club. The fire hall is located at 4224 E. Main St. in Lineboro.
For more information, contact Audrey at 443-375-6951 or audreywa7@comcast.net, or Marci at 410-259-4975 or Jboerner4@hotmail.com.
Holiday Bazaar
Join the Hampstead Volunteer Fire Department from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Dec. 1 for their Holiday Bazaar.
The day will feature things such as baked goods, local vendors and raffles. Local vendors will feature holiday gift ideas such as jewelry, crafts, decor, food and more.
The fire department is located at 1341 N. Main St. For more information, visit https://www.hampsteadvfd.org/.
Christmas Extravaganza
Millers Church Picnic Woods will be hosting a Christmas Extravaganza from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Dec. 7.
Some of the things to enjoy including a Nativity scene, a Christmas Garden, Christmas trees, wreaths, yuletide logs, bird houses for sale, lunch and baked goods for sale. Those attending can enjoy hot apple cider, hot chocolate, coffee and doughnut bites for free. Santa will arrive at noon.
The church is located at 4224 Millers Station Road in Manchester.
Spring Garden happenings
The PTA at Spring Garden Elementary is selling Our Community Coupon Book featuring coupons for local restaurants and businesses. The cost for each book is $15, and 50 percent of sales go back to the Spring Garden PTA.
Some of the businesses included are Beijing Palace, Blue Point Crab, Cinco do Mayo, Greenmount Station, Hahn’s Pork and Beans, Papa Joe’s Mexican Restaurant, Escape Adventures, Thunderhead Bowl, Coffee Music, and much more. You can purchase yours by visiting www.ourcommunitycouponbook.com, select the Carroll County book, and select Spring Garden Elementary from the drop down box.
Another fundraiser is just in time for the holidays as well. If you visit http://sgepta.shutterflystorefront.com, a portion of your purchases on Shutterfly will also benefit the PTA. No extra cost to you, just order your holiday photo gifts, and the school PTA will benefit.
Lastly, the PTA is hosting the Fundrive. This drive is designated to help you get purge your home and raise funds for the PTA. From Dec. 2 through Dec. 10, the PTA will be collecting household items, clothes, old toys, books, etc. The donations collected will be gathered, put on a truck and taken to a donation center. The PTA will receive funds based on the weight of the donations collected.
With the holidays coming up, why not take the chance to make room for what Santa is bringing and help the school in the process?
Reminders
Upperco Yuletide Village: Nov. 29-Jan. 5, 16020 Carnival Ave., Upperco. Hours: 5-9 p.m. Thursday and Friday; noon-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $8/ages 12 and older; $6/ages 6-11; free/younger than 6; $7/seniors and first-responders. Information: www.uppercovfc.org. Christmas craft show: Dec. 7, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Grace Bible Church, 3250 Charmil Drive, Manchester. Vendors, baked items, food, drawings and more. Information: 410-374-9306/office@gbcnc.com. Breakfast with Santa: Dec. 7, 8-11 a.m., Upperco Volunteer Fire Company, 16020 Carnival Ave., Upperco. Cost: donation. Crafts and train garden. Information: 410-887-1576/www.uppercovfc.org. Breakfast with Santa: Dec. 7, 8-11 a.m., Manchester Fire Company’s Activities Building, 3297 York St., Manchester. Cost: $8/adults; $5/ages 4-10; free/3 and younger. Photos with Santa, $7 each; additional, $5 each. Holiday Open House: Dec. 8, 1-4 p.m., Main Street Boutique, 1363 N. Main St., Hampstead. Vendors, freebies, music and more.
Shiela Johnson covers Hampstead, Manchester, Lineboro, and neighboring communities in northern Carroll County. She can be reached at sastonejohnson@gmail.com or 410-412-6787.