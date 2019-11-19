The annual Hampstead Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony and Holiday Banner Display event will be held at Main Street Memorial Park on Saturday.
The event kicks off at 6:20 p.m. with Cub Scout Pack 791 singing Christmas carols, followed by Spring Garden Elementary School’s fifth-grade Instrumental Ensemble at 6:45 p.m.
The mayor and Santa will arrive by fire truck at 7 p.m., and Manchester Valley High School’s Choir will perform afterwards while Santa visits with children.
Crossroads Church will put on a Live Nativity at Matthews Tire, at 1219 N. Main St., from 6 until 9 p.m., and from 4 to 8 p.m. the Hampstead Farmers’ Market will be holding its annual Christmas Market as well from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at St. John’s United Methodist Church, at 1205 N. Main St.
McTeacher night
Don’t feel like cooking this evening? Come out to the McDonald’s at 4225 N. Woods Trail in Hampstead, for a “McTeacher” night.
Some of the teachers from Spring Garden Elementary School will be doling out ice cream, flipping burgers and serving fries.
The event will run Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 4 to 7 p.m., and McDonald’s will donate 10 percent of the proceeds from the evening to the school’s technology fund.
Community breakfast
A community breakfast will be held from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at Immanuel Lutheran Church.
The menu will consist of pancakes with a fixings bar, sausage, eggs, biscuits and sausage gravy, and more. The requested donation is $8 for ages 13 and older; $5 for ages 5 to 13; and those younger than 5 are free. There will also be a bake table.
If you have an award-winning pumpkin pie recipe, enter the Best Darn Pumpkin Pie Contest. The cost to entire is $5, and the winner will receive a $25 gift card to Vince’s Crab House and a T-shirt and a mug professing you are “THE BEST DARN PUMPKIN PIE BAKER IN MANCHESTER.”
The church is located at 3184 Church St. in Manchester.
Yuletide Village
Get in the holiday mood by visiting the Upperco Yuletide Village from Nov. 29 through Jan. 5.
The cost of admission is $8 for ages 12 and older; $6 for those ages 6 to 11; free for those younger than 6; and seniors and first-responders are only $7 per person. For the train garden, indoor displays only, donations are welcome.
Visit with Santa and get your picture taken between 7 and 9 p.m. (included with outdoor display tickets).
Hours of operation are 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday; and noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The outside light display starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
The village is located at 16020 Carnival Ave. in Upperco. For more information, visit www.uppercovfc.org.
Christmas Craft Show
A Christmas Craft Show will be held from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at Grace Bible Church in Manchester. The show will be held in the multipurpose room on the lower level of the church at 3250 Charmil Drive.
There will be 40 vendors offering items including jewelry, woodwork, home decor, greens, baked items and more; and food will be available.
Drawings will be held for gift certificates donated by local merchants. Vendor registration fees from the event will benefit the Grace Bible Church preschool and kindergarten.
For more information, call the church office at 410-374-9306 or email office@gbcnc.com.
Breakfasts with Santa
A Santa Breakfast will be held from 8 until 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Upperco Volunteer Fire Company.
In addition to breakfast, there will be crafts and a train garden. The cost is a donation.
The fire company is located at 16020 Carnival Ave. For more information, call 410-887-1576 or visit www.uppercovfc.org.
Another Santa Breakfast event will be held from 8 until 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at Manchester Volunteer Fire Company’s Activities Building.
Enjoy breakfast with Santa and visit his workshop and make a holiday gift. The cost is $8 per adult, $5 for those children ages 4-10; and free for those 3 and younger. Pictures with Santa are $7 each; and $5 for each additional photo.
The activities building is located at 3297 York St.
Holiday Open House
Main Street Boutique will be hosting a free Holiday Open House from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.
There will be vendors, freebies, prizes, free paraffin hand wax treatments, free kids holiday tinsel hair extensions, music and more.
The boutique is located at 1363 N. Main St. in Hampstead.
Reminders
Hampstead Farmers’ Christmas Market: Nov. 23, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., St. John’s United Methodist Church, 1205 N. Main St., Hampstead. Annual Christmas Winterfest: Nov. 23, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. & Nov. 24, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 24, St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 3297 York St., Manchester. Information: 410-239-8881. Lego & American Girl Doll Bingo: Nov. 23, doors 5:30 p.m., games 7 p.m., Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company, 1341 N. Main St., Hampstead. Information: Jaclyn, 410-236-8369.
Shiela Johnson covers Hampstead, Manchester, Lineboro, and neighboring communities in northern Carroll County. She can be reached at sastonejohnson@gmail.com or 410-412-6787.