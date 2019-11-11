The event will feature handmade needlework, crafts and handmade items, religious articles, jewelry, raffles, a 50/50 raffle, a children’s area with games, make-your-own gingerbread houses, homemade baked goods, used books, plants, and food available for purchase. There will also be a silent auction with bids closing at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, and winners can pick up their items from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday or at the parish center Monday through Wednesday the following week.