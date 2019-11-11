The Hampstead Farmers’ Market will be hosting its annual Christmas Market from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22 and from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at St. John’s United Methodist Church.
The event is presented by the Hampstead Train Station Committee and will feature baked goods, jewelry, holiday crafts, homemade lotions and soaps, and much more. Start your holiday shopping and support local businesses.
The church is located at 1205 N. Main St. in Hampstead.
Christmas Winterfest
An annual Christmas Winterfest will be held from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 and 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24 at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Manchester.
The event will feature handmade needlework, crafts and handmade items, religious articles, jewelry, raffles, a 50/50 raffle, a children’s area with games, make-your-own gingerbread houses, homemade baked goods, used books, plants, and food available for purchase. There will also be a silent auction with bids closing at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, and winners can pick up their items from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday or at the parish center Monday through Wednesday the following week.
There is handicap-accessible parking and plenty of free parking available. The church is located at 3297 York St. For more information, call the parish center at 410-239-8881.
Bingo in Hampstead
A Lego and American Girl Doll Bingo will be held Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company and is hosted by the fire company Auxiliary.
The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with games beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance; and $20 at the door. All seats are reserved and must have a ticket. Tickets may be picked up at Raver’s Insurance in Hampstead.
The fire department is located at 1341 N. Main St. For more information, call Jaclyn at 410-236-8369.
Donations being accepted
Hampstead Pre-Owned is once again preparing for the holidays and helping those in need in the community. They are accepting donations of new, unwrapped toys, and new or like-new items for children to choose as gifts for loved ones.
Donations can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, by Dec. 5. The gifts will be handed out to nominated/accepted families during the Christmas party to be held Dec. 14 at the Hampstead fire company.
They are looking to support a minimum of 100 children and their families this year.
The dealership is located at 1111 S. Main St., Hampstead. For information, please contact Wendi Ely at hpocampaign@gmail.com.
Relay fundraiser
A Relay for Life Buffet and Variety Show fundraiser will be held Tuesday, Nov. 19 at Greenmount Station Restaurant, at 1631 N. Main St. in Hampstead. The show has had enough interest that, unfortunately, it’s already sold out.
The event, a fundraiser for American Cancer Society, will cost $40 per person for the meal and 75-minute show featuring ventriloquist Tom Crowl, magician Dave Thomen and comedian Randy David. The buffet meal includes chicken Parmesan, London broil and grilled salmon.
The dinner begins at 7 p.m. and is followed by the show at 8 p.m. The menu and show details can be found at www.GreenmountDinnerShow.com, or you may call 410-812-9669 for more information.
Reminders
Manchester Maniacs meeting: Nov. 14, 6:30 p.m., St. Bart’s Parish Center, Park Avenue, Manchester. Information: Donna Richards, 443-789-1166. Bingo: Nov. 16, doors 5:30 p.m., games 7 p.m., Manchester Valley High School, 3300 Maple Grove Road, Manchester. Hosted by MVHS Class of 2022. $20/advance; $25/door. Information: 410-386-1674. Designer Bingo: Nov. 16, doors 6:30 p.m., games 7 p.m., Hampstead fire company, 1341 N. Main St., Hampstead. Hosted by/benefits North Carroll Hot Shots Fast Pitch Softball. Information/tickets: 410-374-4296.
