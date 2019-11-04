The Military Banner program is in full swing again for the Town of Hampstead, to honor those who served or are still serving and are from our area.
The banners have been hanging for the past two years; they are hung around Memorial Day and left up until around Sept. 11 each year.
Anyone who would like to get a banner for themselves or for a family member, friend, etc. may stop by the town office in Hampstead, or the Hampstead American Legion Post 200.
The banners are 3-by-5-foot and cost $110 each, with the cost to the applicant being $60 and the Legion Post paying $50 toward the purchase of each banner. A copy of a DD214/discharge paper, along with a 5-by-7-inch or 8-by-10-inch photo — color if possible — a completed application and a check can be taken to the town office or the legion, marked Banner Program.
Photos will be scanned into the computer at the town office and, if desired, returned. The deadline for applications is Feb. 1, 2020.
The Legion Post is located at 4600 Legion Lane and the town office is located at 1034 S. Carroll St., both in Hampstead. For more information, call Elinor Frush, 410-294-9330 or efrush@live.com; or Christy Collins, 410-239-7408 or ccollins@hampsteadmd.org.
Manchester Maniacs
The Manchester Maniacs 4-H Club holds meetings the second Thursday of each month in Manchester and is inviting anyone interested in the club to join them.
The club participates in demonstrations, crafts, record keeping, leadership, baking and much more, including participating in the annual Carroll County FFA & 4-H Fair. In addition, they partner with the Lineboro-Manchester Lions Club throughout the year; collect school supplies and other donations, and volunteer, for Northeast Social Action Program in Hampstead; collect and pack holiday food sets at NESAP; participate in Operation Christmas Child; and much more.
The next meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at St. Bart’s Parish Center, at 3071 Park Ave. in Manchester.
For more information, call Donna Richards, 443-789-1166.
Supper in Hampstead
An Oyster and Ham Supper will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Wesley United Methodist Church.
The menu will consist of fried oysters, baked ham, corn, green beans, homemade coleslaw, potato salad, rolls, applesauce, dessert and drinks. The cost is $27 per person, ages 13 and older; $10, ages 5 to 12; and free for those younger than 5. Carryouts, including six oysters, baked ham, sides and dessert, are $27 each.
Reservations are accepted and encouraged; and it is a mobility-challenged accessible facility. There will also be a baked goods table and a Christmas crafts table. Groups/buses are welcome, however, you are requested to schedule a seating time prior to the day of the event.
The church is located at 3239 Carrollton Road in Hampstead. For tickets and more information, call 410-218-9303.
Manchester Valley taking audiences to 'The Twilight Zone’
“The Twilight Zone” will be performed at Manchester Valley High School at 7 p.m. Nov. 8 and 9.
Admission for students and seniors is $5 each; and adults are $8. The school is located at 3300 Maple Grove Road in Manchester.
For more information, email bjvinso@carrollk12.org.
Bingo at Manchester Valley
Manchester Valley High School’s Class of 2022 is hosting a bingo event on Saturday, Nov. 16, featuring prizes such as Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Coach and Vera Bradley handbags.
The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and games begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door, and there will be concessions available for purchase.
The school is located at 3300 Maple Grover Road in Manchester. For more information or tickets, call Lea Nappier at 410-386-1674.
Designer Bingo
North Carroll Hot Shots Fast Pitch Softball will be hosting a Designer Bingo on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company.
The doors will open, with food available, at 5:30 p.m., and the bingo starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door, subject to availability, and includes a set of regular card games.
There is no admittance without a ticket, including children. For those 21 years old and older, it’s BYOB. In addition, there will be raffles, door prizes, specials and more.
The fire department is located at 1341 N. Main St. For more information or tickets, call 410-374-4296.
Bus trip to theater
The Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians of Carroll County is sponsoring a bus trip to the American Music Theater in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, for the theater’s annual Christmas show on Friday, Nov. 29.
The cost is $80 per person and includes Rill’s bus, lunch at Shady Maple Smorgasbord, show tickets and snack on the return trip. The bus will leave, and return to, St. Bartholomew Roman Catholic Church. Tickets are on a first-come, first-served basis.
The church is located at 2930 Hanover Pike in Manchester. For more information, contact Diane Zeller at dianezeller68@yahoo.com.
Reminders
NESAP Christmas Sale: Nov. 9, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Arcadia Activities Center, 16020 Carnival Ave., Upperco. Proceeds benefit NESAP. Information: 410-374-9099. Veteran’s Dinner: Nov. 10, 1 and 3:30 p.m., Hampstead American Legion Post 200, 4600 Legion Lane, Hampstead. Free for any veteran’s in the area. Must reserve a seat. Information: Elinore Frush, 410-374-4466/efrush@live.com.
Shiela Johnson covers Hampstead, Manchester, Lineboro, and neighboring communities in northern Carroll County. She can be reached at sastonejohnson@gmail.com or 410-412-6787.