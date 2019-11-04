The banners are 3-by-5-foot and cost $110 each, with the cost to the applicant being $60 and the Legion Post paying $50 toward the purchase of each banner. A copy of a DD214/discharge paper, along with a 5-by-7-inch or 8-by-10-inch photo — color if possible — a completed application and a check can be taken to the town office or the legion, marked Banner Program.