The Hampstead Farmers’ Market has now been in operation for a full decade.
On Sept. 28, the final day of the 10th season of the market was held at the Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company carnival grounds.
This season, according to a news release, welcomed a record 35,229 visitors through 18 Saturdays, from June through September. Last year the market saw 29,032 visitors.
The market features local, seasonal and fresh fruits and vegetables; flowers and plants; homemade baked goods; spiced and candied nuts; salsa; locally raised beef, chicken, quail and pork; free range eggs; hand-crafted soap, jewelry, and stained glass; honey; marinated olives and olive oils; wood items; artwork; and more. In addition, the market also includes freshly prepared breakfast and live music.
“The 2019 season was blessed with absolutely beautiful weather, amazingly talented and hard-working vendors, and tremendously loyal customers,” said Marlene Duff, co-market manager who runs the market with Sharon Callahan.
The highlight of the season, per the news release, was on Aug. 3, which marked the beginning of National and Maryland Farmers’ Market Week.
“Mr. Chris Cavey, Maryland Governor Hogan’s Secretary of Appointments, presented the Hampstead Farmers’ Market with a Governors’ Proclamation and a Citation, honoring the market for its 10 years of community service," the news release stated. "Mary Jo Rupp, of MJ’s Café in Manchester, was our guest chef, and The Community Media Center was on hand to film the festivities. It was truly a great day!”
Each week the market also held a customer appreciation raffle to thank the loyal customers. Those who entered were eligible to win a prize donated by market vendors.
The 11th annual Hampstead Farmers’ Market is currently set to run June 6, 2020, through Sept. 26, 2020. To learn more, visit www.hampsteadfarmersmarket.com or www.facebook.com/hampsteadfarmersmarket, or call 443-821-1339.
Red Dirt Revolution performing
Country music band Red Dirt Revolution will be performing on Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company.
The doors will open at 6 p.m., with the dance running from 7 to 11 p.m. The cost is $15 per person; soda and snacks will be provided, and it’s BYOB.
The fire department is located at 1341 N. Main St. For more information, call 410-259-0888 or visit www.hampsteadvfd.org.
‘Rat Pack’ show in Manchester
The Tony Sands production “Rat Pack Together Again” will be performed at the Manchester Volunteer Fire Company Activities Building on Saturday, Nov. 2.
The event begins with a buffet at 5 p.m. The performance is a tribute to the Rat Pack, consisting of Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr. and Dean Martin. They will entertain with songs, comedy, skits and more.
The activities building is located at 3207 York St. For more information or tickets, call Robin at 410-596-5900.
Breakfast at Crossroads Community Church
A Men’s Breakfast is slated for 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at Crossroads Community Church.
The breakfast is open to all men, and it is to encourage them to gather to discuss life and enjoy breakfast. Donations are accepted to offset the cost of the meal. The menu consists of eggs, meats, pancakes and more.
The church is located at 1041 Carroll St. in Hampstead. For more information, call 443-487-4002 or email info@crossroads140.com.
Christmas Sale for NESAP
Northeast Social Action Program will be hosting its annual Christmas Sale from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Arcadia Activities Center.
The sale will consist of decorations, lights, trees, wreaths, gifts, collectibles, jewelry, toys, books and more. All proceeds will benefit NESAP Assistance Programs for those in the community in need. The center is located at 16020 Carnival Ave. in Upperco.
In addition, NESAP needs food donations for their food pantry, as well as other items. Some items that are needed include spaghetti, tomato sauce, juice or other drinks, shampoo, dish detergent, stew, pudding, canned pasta, coffee, baked beans, canned tuna diapers (sizes 5 and 6), dry dog food and dry cat food, and much more.
They are also seeking volunteers able to donate their time, whether on a weekly, monthly or as-needed basis. Some of the opportunities for volunteering include with the loading dock or food pantry. In addition, churches and business groups can participate in outreach programs such as Easter and Thanksgiving food distributions, sponsoring families at Christmas, or helping with the school supply program in the fall.
NESAP is located at 1046 S. Carroll St. in Hampstead. For more information, call 410-374-9099 or Donn Dietrich, executive director, at 443-244-1496.
Reminders
Fall Fest: Oct. 27, 5-8 p.m., Crossroads Church, 1041 S. Carroll St., Hampstead. Fall activities; free food; open to all. Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events training course: Oct. 27, 1 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 3184 Church St., Manchester. Course provides strategies, guidance and a proven plan for surviving an active shooter event. Information/register: info@ielcmd.org/410-374-4463. Fall Fest: Oct. 30, 6:30-8 p.m., Hampstead Baptist Church, 328 Hanover Pike, Hampstead. Feature fun, games and lots of candy. Information: www.hampsteadbc.org. Practical Grace in Alzheimer’s Care Workshop: Nov. 2, 10 a.m.-noon, Immanuel Lutheran Church, 3184 Church St., Manchester. Open to caregivers, family members and friends of those suffering from dementia. Free luncheon served. Information/RSVP: Vanessa, 727-492-3050/vkcronin1@gmail.com. Veterans’ Dinner: Nov. 10, 1 and 3:30 p.m., Hampstead American Legion Post 200, 4600 Legion Lane, Hampstead. Free for any veterans in the area. Must reserve a seat. Information: Elinore Frush, 410-374-4466/efrush@live.com.
Shiela Johnson covers Hampstead, Manchester, Lineboro, and neighboring communities in northern Carroll County. She can be reached at sastonejohnson@gmail.com or 410-412-6787.