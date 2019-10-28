“Mr. Chris Cavey, Maryland Governor Hogan’s Secretary of Appointments, presented the Hampstead Farmers’ Market with a Governors’ Proclamation and a Citation, honoring the market for its 10 years of community service," the news release stated. "Mary Jo Rupp, of MJ’s Café in Manchester, was our guest chef, and The Community Media Center was on hand to film the festivities. It was truly a great day!”