Some of the ways veterans are honored and memorialized by the Hampstead Legion are at the Memorial Day Service in front of the Hampstead War Memorial every year, at a Candlelight Vigil on the third Friday in September honoring POWs/MIAs, receptions at Camp Fretterd honoring families of those Maryland National Guard members who have been killed in action since 9/11, and by helping veterans at VA hospitals during the year by donating fishing rods, bicycles, pajamas, clothing and cards for every occasion.