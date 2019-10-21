The Hampstead American Legion Post 200 will host, for the 10th year, a free veterans dinner on Sunday, Nov. 10. The meal is open to any and all veterans.
Due to the high volume of attendance, there is limited seating for the two seatings, at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. All those that would like to attend must register ahead of time but do not need to be members of Post 200.
“Honoring the brave actions of these men and women who helped preserve the freedoms we enjoy today with a meal is a small way of paying it forward,” a news release read.
Some of the ways veterans are honored and memorialized by the Hampstead Legion are at the Memorial Day Service in front of the Hampstead War Memorial every year, at a Candlelight Vigil on the third Friday in September honoring POWs/MIAs, receptions at Camp Fretterd honoring families of those Maryland National Guard members who have been killed in action since 9/11, and by helping veterans at VA hospitals during the year by donating fishing rods, bicycles, pajamas, clothing and cards for every occasion.
A signup sheet for the free dinner is available in the lounge at the American Legion, or you can contact Elinore Frush at 410-374-4466 or email her at efrush@live.com.
The American Legion post is located at 4600 Legion Lane in Hampstead.
Fall Fests at local churches
A Fall Fest will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 at Crossroads Church in Hampstead.
The event will feature live entertainment by Making Waves, trunk-or-treating, apple chuckin', hay piles, yard games and crafts. There will also be free food served to those attending; and it’s open to anyone.
If you’d like to host a trunk-or-treat trunk, register at crossroads140.com/fallfest.
The church is located at 1041 South Carroll St. in Hampstead.
In addition., on Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. the Hampstead Baptist Church will host a Fall Fest of its own.
The event will feature fun, games and lots of candy. For more information visit www.hampsteadbc.org.
The church is located at 328 Hanover Pike in Hampstead.
Church hosting training on shooting response
Immanuel Lutheran Church will host a CRASE (Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events) training course at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.
The event will be presented by a CRASE-trained Maryland State Police officer, and the course provides strategies, guidance and a proven plan for surviving an active shooter event.
Topics will include such things as the history and prevalence of active shooter events, civilian response options, medical issues, and more. According to a news release, “CRASE arms people with the information they need to know to protect themselves and others around them in those crucial first three minutes before help arrives, should they be caught in a critical incident.”
The public is encouraged to attend. For more information or to register, contact the church office at info@ielcmd.org or 410-374-4463.
In another event at the church, the Stephen Ministers of Immanuel Lutheran Church invite the public to a workshop entitled Practical Grace in Alzheimer’s Care.
The event will run 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, Nov. 2 and is open to caregivers, family members and friends of those suffering from dementia. A free luncheon will be served after the workshop.
Dr. Cate McCarty will lead this training workshop focused on practical strategies to improve life with dementia.
For more information or to RSVP, contact Vanessa at 727-492-3050 or vkcronin1@gmail.com. The church is located at 3184 Church St. in Manchester.
Shiloh Middle raising funds for outreach projects
It’ll be the week before Halloween and you’re still frantically trying to get the kids, and maybe your own, costume together. Who has time to cook? Shiloh Middle School’s Government Association is holding two fundraisers — one of which will be included in my column at a later date — to help support their community outreach projects.
The group develops gift bags and books for students at Mary Ann Winterling Elementary School in Baltimore through a partnership with Appy Time for Learning; and they hope to raise enough funds to visit the school.
In addition, the group runs many community projects such as collecting food for the local food bank, a coat drive and the Red Cross to help hurricane victims.
On Thursday, Oct. 24, head over the Greene Turtle in Westminster and support the Shiloh Middle School Government Association.
The business will donate 20% of the sales to the organization. The event runs all day, on all food and drinks purchased.
You must present a flier, which can be obtained by contacting Rebecca DeButts at rbdebut@carrollk12.org; or Jeni Greenwood at jkgree2@carrollk12.org. In addition, they will be on hand from 4:30 until 8 p.m. and raffling off various baskets.
The restaurant is located at 830 Market St. in Westminster.
Coon Club activities
The Hampstead Coon Club has many activities on the horizon this fall and holiday season.
The next dance will feature their Halloween dance and the music of the Dean Crawford Band on Oct. 26. The dances following that are on Nov. 2, Bootleg; Nov. 9, Big Jack; Nov. 16, Motown; Nov. 23, Red Dirt Revolution; Nov. 27, Surreal; Dec. 7, Eclipse; and Dec. 14, Ever Rise.
Unless otherwise specified, those attending dances must be 21 years or older. The doors open at 7 p.m., there is a slight cover charge; and beer, wine coolers, soda and snacks will be available for purchase. All are open to the public.
A children’s Christmas party will be held on Dec. 13 and ring in the New Year with the group on Dec. 31. The New Year’s Eve Dance will feature a full buffet and an open bar; and the music of Red Dirt Revolution.
Admission is only $50 per person and tickets are currently on sale. For tickets for the NYE dance call Brad at 410-984-5289; Tony, 443-821-9040; or Jon, 443-536-4666.
The club is located at 2855 Coon Club Road. For more information, you can call them at 410-374-9897 or visit www.coonclub.org.
Shiela Johnson covers Hampstead, Manchester, Lineboro, and neighboring communities in northern Carroll County. She can be reached at sastonejohnson@gmail.com or 410-412-6787.