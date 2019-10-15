On Saturday, Oct. 26, the pit gate opens at 8 a.m., with racing starting at 1 p.m. There will be short track competitions: compact, full size and heavy weight. For the derby, there will be Chain & Go, 4 and 6 cylinders modified, 8 cylinder modified, and power wheels derby. They will also have the last three rounds of team grudge match. Saturday evening will conclude with a fireworks display.