Manchester Skate Park will host its second annual Halloween Havoc Skateboarding, Art and Music Festival from noon until “moon” on Sunday, Oct. 27.
This year will feature a skateboarding contest and a best trick contest, and it will be the premiere of the Live Art Wall, where you’ll be able to create your own piece of graffiti or street art.
In addition, attendees can enjoy pit beef, pit turkey, pizza, beverages and more. There will be pumpkin painting, a costume contest, live music, a silent auction, a haunted house walkthrough for all ages, the return of The Monster Wheel Toss game, and more.
The event will be at Christmas Tree Park, at 3399 Christmas Tree Lane in Manchester.
Crab Feast
An All You Can Eat and Drink Crab Feast will be held Saturday, Oct. 19 at Upperco Volunteer Fire Company.
Food will be served from 4 to 8 p.m., and live music by Half Serious will be featured from 5 to 9 p.m.
The cost is $50 per person, and the menu includes Maryland steamed crabs, crab soup, corn, salads, barbecue chicken, hot dogs, beer, soda and more. There will also be door prizes, 50/50 raffle, raffles, pull offs, Big 6 Wheel and a liquor wheel.
All must be 21 or older to attend. There is a limited number of tickets available.
For more information or tickets, call Jen at 443-865-4695.
Gun & Cash Bingo
The Auxiliary to the Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company is hosting a Fall Gun & Cash Bingo on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 5 to 10 p.m.
The doors will open at 5 p.m., with dinner served 5 to 6:30 p.m. and games starting at 7 p.m. The cost is $40 per person and all seats must have a ticket. All must be 18 or older to attend. Admission includes the bingo games and a buffet of pit beef and pit ham, and sides.
Some of the prizes include, but are not limited to, a Remington 783 FDE 6.5CR, a Ruger American .243, a Henry Golden Boy .22, and a Smith & Wesson M&P 15-22 Muddygirl. There will be gun jars, jackpot games, additional cards, a 50/50 raffle and more.
The fire company is located at 1341 N. Main St. in Hampstead. For additional information or tickets, call Jaclyn at 410-236-8369 or Justin at 717-965-2097. Tickets can also be picked up at Raver’s Insurance in Hampstead.
Derby Fest
The Upperco Demolition Derby is presenting Derby Fest on Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26.
On Oct. 25 the gates will open for campers at 2 p.m., the pit gates open at 3 p.m., a lawn mower derby will be held at 6 p.m., and the first round of team grudge matches will run from 7 to 11 p.m.
On Saturday, Oct. 26, the pit gate opens at 8 a.m., with racing starting at 1 p.m. There will be short track competitions: compact, full size and heavy weight. For the derby, there will be Chain & Go, 4 and 6 cylinders modified, 8 cylinder modified, and power wheels derby. They will also have the last three rounds of team grudge match. Saturday evening will conclude with a fireworks display.
Admission for a single day is $15 for those 18 and older; $10 for ages 12 to 17; and free for those 11 and younger. A two-day pass is $25 for adults and $15 for ages 12 to 17.
Overnight camping is available for $15 a single night or $25 for two nights.
The event will be held at 15020 Carnival Ave. in Upperco. For more information, call Dave at 443-375-8294.
Crab & Shrimp Feed
The Manchester Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a Crab & Shrimp Feed from 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the fire hall.
The doors will open at 2 p.m., with food served 3 to 5 p.m., and music and dancing from 5 to 9 p.m.
The cost is $45 per person, and the menu consists of crabs, steamed shrimp, fried chicken, hot dogs, crab soup, salads, sides, beer and soda. In addition, there will be a cash bar, rip tickets and raffles. No outside alcohol is permitted.
The activities building is located at 3297 York St. For more information or tickets, call Bobby at 443-375-9614 or Richard at 410-984-1404.
Call for Coats
The 32nd annual Call for Coats is being held now through Nov. 15 throughout Carroll County.
The Shepherd’s Staff has dropoff sites throughout the county and are accepting new and gently used donations of infant to adult coats and outwear. This could include hats, gloves, and scarves. These will be handed out to those in need of winter wear.
The locations for dropoff are Acts Retirement Life Communities Fairhaven, 7200 Third Ave. in Sykesville; Admiral Cleaners, 103 Englar Road in Westminster; Boscov’s courtesy desk (2nd floor) in TownMall of Westminster; Brinton Woods, 1442 Buckhorn Road in Sykesville; Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, 9 E. Main St. in Westminster; Coldwell Banker, 1120 Baltimore Blvd. in Westminster; and Sears Court, TownMall of Westminster kiosk; Elite Tent & Events, 6355 S. Carroll Park Drive in Sykesville; New Windsor State Bank locations in Mount Airy, New Windsor, Taneytown, Westminster, Hampstead and Eldersburg; Pitrone, Sorkin, & Jarvis locations in Westminster, Eldersburg, Hampstead, Woodstock, Taneytown and Mount Airy; Servpro, 60 Aileron Court No. 2 in the Airpark Business Center in Westminster; and the South Carroll Senior and Community Center, 5928 Mineral Hill Road in Sykesville.
Admiral Cleaners will offer free mobile service and cleaning of the donated coats for individuals on all the routes.
For more information, call 410-848-4339.
Latest Carroll County Lifestyles
Shiela Johnson covers Hampstead, Manchester, Lineboro, and neighboring communities in northern Carroll County. She can be reached at sastonejohnson@gmail.com or 410-412-6787.