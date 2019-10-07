The 2019 season results are that the June tournament benefited North East Social Action Program in Hampstead; and the winners are: first place, Brothers Pizza; second place, Rosebuds; and third place, Mario’s. The July tournament benefited Together We Own It; and the winners were: first place, Pallino Grigio; second place, Brothers Pizza; and third place, Pizza Garden. The tournament in August benefited The Chester Café and those winners were: first place, Del Bocce Vista; second place, Mario’s; and third place, Brothers Pizza.