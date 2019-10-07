For more than 10 years bocce players have gathered together in Manchester to play and raise funds for local charities.
Each summer there are three tournaments held on the two bocce courts at the DePalmer residence in Manchester. Through the years participation has continued to grow.
According to a news release, the tournaments now have an average of 18 teams vying for the coveted championship. This year the program also held a food drive, which resulted in a donation 53 pounds of canned food and $53 to The Tree of Friends Food Pantry.
Local businesses contributed as sponsors and gift certificates.
The 2019 season results are that the June tournament benefited North East Social Action Program in Hampstead; and the winners are: first place, Brothers Pizza; second place, Rosebuds; and third place, Mario’s. The July tournament benefited Together We Own It; and the winners were: first place, Pallino Grigio; second place, Brothers Pizza; and third place, Pizza Garden. The tournament in August benefited The Chester Café and those winners were: first place, Del Bocce Vista; second place, Mario’s; and third place, Brothers Pizza.
The program is open to all, including individual registrants as well as teams.
Reminders
Brent Donovan Golf Tournament: Oct. 11, South Hills Golf Course, 925 Westminster Road, Hanover, Pennsylvania. Shotgun start, 8 a.m. $85/golfer. Information: Keith, 443-829-7124 or Bobby, 443-375-9614. Trunk or Treat: Oct. 12, 5-8 p.m., Manchester Baptist Church, 2933 Manchester Baptist Church Road, Manchester. Information: www.manchesterbaptist.org/443-291-6317. Fall Yard Sale: Oct. 12, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Millers United Methodist Church, Picnic Woods building, 4224 Millers Station Road, Manchester. Information: Laura Geiwitz, 410-239-8935; Jean Mai, 410-374-5353. Fifth annual Kidney Walk Bingo: Oct. 12, doors open 4 p.m., games 5 p.m., Hampstead American Legion Post 200, 4600 Legion Lane, Hampstead. $30/advance; $35/door. Information/tickets: 410-218-9490. Harvest Happenings: Oct. 12, noon-6 p.m., Manchester VFD carnival grounds/activities building, 3297 York St., Manchester. Vendors, food, entertainment and more. Information: www.facebook.com/manchesterhappeningsmd. Webelos Weekend Troop 320 camping weekend: Oct. 12-13, Hull Farm, Manchester. Food, snacks, tent provided (if you don’t have a tent). Rain date Oct.19-20. Information: troop320manchester@gmail.com; or Walt Feezer, Scoutmaster, 410-984-4923 or coremedia@comcast.net.
