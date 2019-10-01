The third annual Leigh Anne’s Legacy Ride will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, beginning at the Manchester fire company’s Activities Building.
Registration will begin at 9 a.m., with a mandatory safety meeting at 10:30 a.m., and the ride begins at 11 a.m. The ride will head through covered bridges in Frederick County. There will be a 50/50 held upon the return to the activities building.
The cost is $20 per person. For more information, contact Conrad Bullard at 443-744-3199.
The fire company’s activities building is at 3297 York St. in Manchester.
Yard/Craft Sale
Immanuel Lutheran Church and Trinity United Church of Christ will be hosting a joint Yard/Craft Sale from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.
A truck from the Shred Mill will be there from 1 to 2 p.m. to shred your documents while you wait for a free will offering.
There will be breakfast and lunch food available for purchase. The event will be held on Church Street in Manchester.
Brent Donovan Golf Tournament
The Brent Donovan Golf Tournament will be held Oct. 11 at South Hills Golf Course.
A shotgun start will be held at 8 a.m. for the Best Ball Captain’s Choice format.
The cost is $85 per golfer, and there will be prizes for first- through third-finishing teams; longest drive; and closest to the pin on par 3s.
There will be beer, hot dogs and snacks during the play, plus and a barbecue lunch to follow.
The golf course is located at 925 Westminster Road, in Hanover, Pennsylvania. For more information, call Keith at 443-829-7124 or Bobby at 443-375-9614.
Trunk or Treat
A Trunk or Treat event open to the community will be held Saturday, Oct. 12 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Manchester Baptist Church.
The church is located at 2933 Manchester Baptist Church Road. For more information, visit manchesterbaptist.org or call 443-291-6317.
Fall Yard Sale
A Fall Yard Sale will be held from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at Millers United Methodist Church in the Picnic Woods building.
For sale will be items such as clothing, shoes, household items and much more; and there will be a silent auction and bake tables. If you’d like to donate to the event, dropoff dates and times are Oct. 7 and Oct. 8, from 4 to 7 p.m.; and Oct. 9, 4 to 6 p.m.
The church is located at 4224 Millers Station Road in Manchester. For more information, call Laura Geiwitz at 410-239-8935; or Jean Mai at 410-374-5353.
Kidney Walk Bingo
The 5th annual Kidney Walk Bingo will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12 at Hampstead American Legion Post 200.
Doors will open at 4 p.m., and the games start at 5 p.m. The cost is $30 in advance or $35 at the door.
There will also be a cash bar, raffles and games of chance. All proceeds will benefit the National Kidney Foundation.
The American Legion Post is located at 4600 Legion Lane in Hampstead. For more information or tickets, call or text 410-218-9490.
Homecoming for North Carroll Colts
The North Carroll Colts youth football program will hold its Homecoming festivities on Saturday, Oct. 12 at Christmas Tree Park in Manchester.
The community is invited, as are anyone who ever cheered or played for the North Carroll Titans or the Hampstead Ravens. There will be games and activities from 9 a.m. throughout the day.
The park is located at 3399 Christmas Tree Lane. For more information, email NikiSanders.RavensCheer@gmail.com.
60th anniversary for Lioness Club
On Sept. 10, the Lioness Club of Hampstead hosted a group of Lioness, Lions and guests at their celebration of 60 years in service to the Hampstead community and surrounding areas.
According to a news release, “The group was established in 1959 to assist the Lions in any way possible to help them successfully complete many of their projects.”
Over the years the Lioness Club has sponsored numerous raffles, sold the Historic Hampstead Coverlet, held quilt raffles and much more. Their latest ongoing fundraiser is to raise scholarship funds for students at Manchester Valley High School. They award three $1,000 scholarships to scholastically proficient and financially deserving students.
Their ongoing online fundraiser, run by Boon Supply, runs through Dec. 5. Enter code 961716 when making any purchase at http://www.boonsupply.com/collections/602650-lioness-club-of-hampstead.
For more information, call Linda Calhoun at 410-374-3056 or Mary Hamilton, president, at 410-239-8170.
Reminders
10th annual Golf Tournament: Oct. 4, registration 11 a.m., 1 p.m. shotgun start, Oakmont Green Golf Course, 2290 Golf View Lane, Hampstead. Held by and benefits HotShots Fastpitch Softball organization. $80 per person. Information: Lisa Sims, 443-789-3120, dbsims@gmail.com; Drea Pfoutz, 443-375-2816, dreapfoutz@gmail.com. Elvis performs: Oct. 6, 1:30 p.m. gates/3 p.m. show, Manchester VFD activities building, 3297 York St., Manchester. $20 per person; bring lawn chair. Information/tickets: Robin, 410-596-5900 or Lynn, 443-340-1379. Harvest Happenings: Oct. 12, noon-6 p.m., Manchester VFD carnival grounds/activities building, 3297 York St., Manchester. Vendors, food, entertainment and more. Information: www.facebook.com/manchesterhappeningsmd Webelos Weekend Troop 320 Camping weekend: Oct. 12-13, Hull Farm, Manchester. Food, snacks, tent provided (if you don’t have a tent). Rain date Oct.19-20. Information: troop320manchester@gmail.com; or Walt Feezer, Scoutmaster, 410-984-4923 or coremedia@comcast.net.
Latest Carroll County Lifestyles
Shiela Johnson covers Hampstead, Manchester, Lineboro, and neighboring communities in northern Carroll County. She can be reached at sastonejohnson@gmail.com or 410-412-6787.