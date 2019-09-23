North Carroll: Little Free Pantry founder holding workshop on community service for kids; Scout supports NESAP

Join Makenzie Greenwood, founder of Hampstead’s Little Free Pantry, as she puts on the Kids Can! Make a Difference in Their Community workshop from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Sept. 26.
Seating is limited for this event, a fun and informative workshop for students to improve their community through service projects.
During the event, she will work on promoting the entrepreneurial spirit, self-motivation and hard work. Greenwood’s efforts have been recognized by Gov. Larry Hogan, Ellen Degeneres and Ben Carson. Community service hours can be earned by attending this workshop.
The workshop will be held in the large meeting room of the North Carroll library branch, located at 2255 Hanover Pike in Hampstead.
For more information, call 410-386-4480; to register, use the event page on the Carroll County Public Library website.
Boy Scout supports NESAP
Hunter Dicke, a local resident and Boy Scout, raised funds and collected food to benefit North East Social Action Program in Hampstead.
The money and food will benefit neighbors in the community who are in need.
With an original goal of 1,000 food items and $300 monetary donations, Dicke surpassed those expectations with the help of his troop, Hampstead Walmart and Crossroads Church. He collected 2,597 food items and raised $1,811 in monetary donations.
Events at Immanuel Lutheran
The congregations of both Immanuel Lutheran Church and Trinity United Church of Christ, both located on Church Street in Manchester, will hold a Community Yard and Crafts Sale from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.
The event will be held on Church Street and in the church parking lot. There will be many vendors, as well as games and activities for the kids, live music, food and drinks for sale, and the Shred Mill truck on site from 1 to 2 p.m.
Vendors are encouraged to come and may rent a space for $20. For more information contact Rhonda at 443-340-2357 or kiler@hughes.net.
Immanuel Lutheran is at 3184 Church St. in Manchester. For more information, call the church office at 410-374-4463 or email info@ielcmd.org.
Crab Feast
The North Carroll Colts are hosting a Crab Feast from 7 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Hampstead fire hall.
To attend, admission is $45 per person; there are no refunds.
The menu includes all-you-can-eat crabs, fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, and all the fixings. There will also be a DJ and games of chance, and for an additional $20 fee you can participate in the cornhole tournament.
The fire department is located at 1341 N. Main St. in Hampstead. For more information or tickets, email NikiSanders.ravenscheer@gmail.com.
Elvis to perform
Looking for an afternoon out? Head over to the Manchester Volunteer Fire Department activities building on Sunday, Oct. 6 for Jeff “Elvis” Krick and the band.
The gates will be open at 1:30 p.m., with the show beginning at 3 p.m.
The cost is $20 per person; you can purchase pit beef, pit ham, pit turkey, hot dogs, hamburgers, and fries. There will also be a cash bar. Please bring a lawn chair.
The activities building is located at 3297 York St. in Manchester. For more information or tickets, call Robin at 410-596-5900 or Lynn at 443-340-1379.
Reminders
Friends of NESAP Bingo: Sept. 28, doors 5:30 p.m., games 7 p.m., Upperco VFD activities building, 5415 Arcadia Ave., Upperco. $15/advance; $18/door. Information: 443-244-1496/nesap.director@gmail.com. Annual Autumn Harvest Collector Car Show: Sept. 28, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Manchester Carnival Grounds, 3285 York St., Manchester. Open to all makes, years and models. $10 per vehicle. Spectators free. Awards to be given. Rain date, Sept. 29. Information: 410-292-3656/ www.chesapeakeaaca.org. MVHS Restaurant Night: Sept. 30, 5-9 p.m., Chipotle, Westminster. To benefit Manchester Valley High School., Information/flier: athleticboostersmvhs@gmail.com. 10th Annual Golf Tournament: Oct. 4, registration 11 a.m., 1 p.m. shotgun start, Oakmont Green Golf Course, 2290 Golf View Lane, Hampstead. Held by and benefits HotShots Fastpitch Softball organization. $80 per person. Information: Lisa Sims, 443-789-3120/dbsims@gmail.com; Drea Pfoutz, 443-375-2816/dreapfoutz@gmail.com. Harvest Happenings: Oct. 12, noon-6 p.m., Manchester VFD carnival grounds/activities building, 3297 York St., Manchester. Vendors, food, entertainment and more. Information: www.facebook.com/manchesterhappeningsmd. Webelos Weekend Troop 320 camping weekend: Oct. 12-13, Hull Farm, Manchester. Food, snacks, tent provided (if you don’t have a tent). Rain date Oct.19-20. Information: troop320manchester@gmail.com; or Walt Feezer, Scoutmaster, 410-984-4923 or coremedia@comcast.net.
Shiela Johnson covers Hampstead, Manchester, Lineboro, and neighboring communities in northern Carroll County. She can be reached at sastonejohnson@gmail.com or 410-412-6787.