North Carroll: Manchester Valley High holding restaurant fundraisers; Harvest Happenings in Manchester

During the 2019-20 school year, Manchester Valley High School will be hosting Restaurant Nights at various local establishments to benefit the classes of 2020 through 2023.
This school year the event will be held on, or near, the third Wednesday of each month through May. The first event is from 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 30 at Chipotle in Westminster.
The remaining dates and locations include: Oct. 17, Brother’s Pizza, Manchester; Nov. 20, Greenmount Station, Hampstead; Dec. 16-17, Genova’s (any of their locations in Manchester, Hampstead, Westminster, or Hanover, Pennsylvania); Jan. 15, Illiano’s J&P Restaurant, Hampstead; Feb. 19, Five Guys, Hampstead; March 18, Buffalo Wild Wings, Westminster; April 15, Rita’s, Hampstead; and May 20, Outlaw BBQ, Hampstead.
For more information, email a class advisor or ask a class officer. If you’d like a flier, please email athleticboostersmvhs@gmail.com.
Harvest Happenings
Harvest Happenings will be held from noon until 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Manchester Volunteer Fire Department Carnival Grounds and Activities Building.
The fun-filled day is being held by the Manchester Planning and Events Committee, or Manchester Happenings, and is sponsored by Maryland Print House, Creative Phocus Photography & Design and Smith Custom Builders.
Per a news release, the organizers are expecting about 2,000 or more visitors to the event. The day will feature entertainment, food, artists, crafts, business and community groups. The carnival grounds and activities building is located at 3297 York St. in Manchester. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/manchesterhappeningsmd.
Camping weekend
Is your child interested in joining Scouts? Want to learn more about them?
Join Troop 320 for Webelos Weekend on Oct. 12-13 at the Hull Farm in Manchester. The troop is extending an invitation to Webelo I and Arrow of Light Dens, or any fourth- or fifth-grade boys to come and learn about being a Boy Scout.
Food, snacks and tents (if you don’t own one) will be provided; just bring a mess kit, a sleeping bag and a fishing pole. Learn Scout skills, camping, canoeing, tomahawk throwing, fishing, plus shoot a black powder rifle and watch a Scout movie in the evening.
The event is free, and the rain date is Oct. 19-20. For more information, email the troop at troop320manchester@gmail.com or contact Walt Feezer, scoutmaster, at 410-984-4923 or coremedia@comcast.net.
The farm is located at 2210 Manchester Road in Manchester.
Raffle for MVHS Athletic Boosters
The Manchester Valley High School Athletic Boosters are holding a raffle, with a cash payout, to be drawn Nov. 1.
The drawing will be held at the Manchester Valley stadium, and the cash payout is guaranteed to be 25 percent of the profits and will be broken down into five prizes. First place will be 10%; second place, 7%; third place, 5%; fourth place, 3%; and fifth place, 1%.
For more information, visit the schools Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pages/Manchester-Valley-High-School/115939611787580 or call the school at 410-386-1673.
Golf Tournament
On Aug. 3, the Hampstead American Legion Post #200 hosted its 16th annual Golf Tournament at Oakmont Green Golf Course.
The event featured 50 golfers of all ages, men and women, who enjoyed the warm weather and fun on the golf course. With the teeoff at 1 p.m., the first group finished around 5:30 p.m. and then the remaining foursomes began finishing up with the majority concluding around 6 p.m.
During the awards program, the attendees feasted on a buffet dinner and some cold drinks, checked to see if they were lucky enough to win door prizes, and participated in a 50/50 raffle.
The proceeds benefited the Legions programs in the community, including the Wounded Warrior organization and veterans medical assistance.
Before handing out the awards, Sheriff Jim DeWees, who also participated in the tournament, gave a brief speech thanking the Legion for their support of veterans and spoke of his own father, who was a Vietnam veteran.
It was a family affair as Legion members Jerry Reese and son Dave Reese organized the tournament. They handed out the prizes to the following: Leonard Taylor won first for longest drive, on hole 16; and second was Brad Rupp, on hole 8; and Kevin Stickles received and award for closest to the pin on hole 15, and Mark Greenlee won on hole 6.
First place for the tournament went to the foursome consisting of Todd Shaffer, John Steiner, Randy Shaffer and L. Taylor; second place was Jerry Reese, Dave Reese Sr., Bruce VanLeuvan and DJ Reese; and third place went to Bill Thompson, Joe Noel, and Brad and Bruce Ruff. An award for the last-place team was also given, and that went to Tom Clavell, Tom Wickline Jr., John Ayres, and Earl Hare.
Reminders
Bands in the Boro II: Sept. 21, gates 4 p.m., music 5-11 p.m., Lineboro Volunteer Fire Department, 4224 Main St., Lineboro. Music by Poison Whiskey, Problem Child, Cindy Miller Band, and Boot and Rally. Tickets: $15/advance; $20/ gate. 18 and older. Information: https://www.facebook.com/pg/LineboroVFD/events/?ref=page_internal. Friends of NESAP Bingo: Sept. 28, doors 5:30 p.m., games 7 p.m., Upperco VFD activities building, 5415 Arcadia Ave., Upperco. $15/advance; $18/door. Information: 443-244-1496/nesap.director@gmail.com. Annual Autumn Harvest Collector Car Show: Sept. 28, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Manchester Carnival Grounds, 3285 York St., Manchester. Open to all makes, years and models. $10 per vehicle. Spectators free. Awards to be given. Rain date, Sept. 29. Information: 410-292-3656/ www.chesapeakeaaca.org. 10th Annual Golf Tournament: Oct. 4, registration 11 a.m., 1 p.m. shotgun start, Oakmont Green Golf Course, 2290 Golf View Lane, Hampstead. Held by and benefits HotShots Fastpitch Softball organization. $80 per person. Information: Lisa Sims, 443-789-3120/dbsims@gmail.com; Drea Pfoutz, 443-375-2816/dreapfoutz@gmail.com.
Shiela Johnson covers Hampstead, Manchester, Lineboro, and neighboring communities in northern Carroll County. She can be reached at sastonejohnson@gmail.com or 410-412-6787.