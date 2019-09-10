North Carroll: Golf Tournament at Oakmont Green; Manchester to host inaugural Harvest Happenings

Golf tournament: Sept. 16, registration 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., lunch, noon-1 p.m., shotgun start, 1 p.m., Oakmont Green Golf Course, 2290 Golfview Lane, Hampstead. Register by Sept. 12, $90/golfer. Information: ChrisPattersonGreen@yahoo.com. Inaugural Music Festival: Sept. 18-21, Upperco Carnival Grounds, 16020 Carnival Ave., Upperco. Admission: $60, early bird adult 4-day (until Sept. 1); adult 4-day, $65; junior (ages 12-15) 4-day, $35; Wednesday night Jam (6:30 p.m.) $5; Thursday, 3-9 p.m., $20; Friday, 1-10 p.m., $30; Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., $35; rough camping, $10; and electric camp site “limited”, $20. No refunds/held rain or shine. Tickets: www.eventbrite.com; search for Upperco Music Festival. Information: Ken, 410-491-2687; Scott, 443-790-2289; or Heather, 443-744-5487. Bands in the Boro II: Sept. 21, gates 4 p.m., music 5-11 p.m., Lineboro Volunteer Fire Department, 4224 Main St., Lineboro. Music by Poison Whiskey, Problem Child, Cindy Miller Band, and Boot and Rally. Tickets: $15/advance; $20/ gate. 18 and older. Information: https://www.facebook.com/pg/LineboroVFD/events/?ref=page_internal. Friends of NESAP Bingo: Sept. 28, doors 5:30 p.m., games 7 p.m., Upperco VFD activities building, 5415 Arcadia Ave., Upperco. $15/advance; $18/door. Information: 443-244-1496/nesap.director@gmail.com. Annual Autumn Harvest Collector Car Show: Sept. 28, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Manchester Carnival Grounds, 3285 York St., Manchester. Open to all makes, years and models. $10 per vehicle. Spectators free. Awards to be given. Rain date, Sept. 29. Information: 410-292-3656/ www.chesapeakeaaca.org.