North Carroll: Golf Tournament at Oakmont Green; Manchester to host inaugural Harvest Happenings

The 10th annual Golf Tournament is being held by the HotShots Fastpitch Softball organization on Friday, Oct. 4, at Oakmont Green Golf Course.
The event benefits the HotShots Fastpitch Softball girls. The cost of $80 per person includes green fees, cart, range balls, on- and off-course beer, soda and water, and a dinner of chicken and pulled pork with two sides.
There will be a 1 p.m. shotgun start, with registration beginning at 11 a.m. The format is a four-person scramble. Prizes will be awarded for the longest closes to the pin, top teams and a putting contest.
If you’re interested in sponsoring the tournament, there are opportunities available. The options are $100 single sponsor; $200 double sponsor; $300 triple sponsor; $400 homerun sponsor; and $500 grand slam sponsor.
The course is located at 2290 Golf View Lane in Hampstead. For more information, call Lisa Sims at 443-789-3120 or dbsims@gmail.com; or Drea Pfoutz at 443-375-2816 or dreapfoutz@gmail.com.
Harvest Happenings
Manchester Happenings is hosting its inaugural Harvest Happenings from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Manchester Volunteer Fire Company carnival grounds and activities building.
The day will consist of hay rides, contests, games, crafts, food, music and much more as it offers a family-friendly atmosphere for a fall fun event. Admission is free.
Currently they are still seeking groups and organizations to participate. Some of the ideas and suggestions for groups include local school PTAs/PTOs, dance schools, nature centers, petting zoos, churches, football and cheerleading, baseball and other sports leagues, Scouts, and other local small businesses and organizations.
With these groups, the hosts came up with some ideas for activities during the day including scarecrow making, a kids area or obstacle course, face painting, pony rides/petting zoo/animals, shows or demonstrations, a talent show, live bands, pumpkin painting, eating contests, or “anything fun and exciting you can come up with,” according to a news release.
If you’re interested in having your group participate, contact Manchester Happenings via private message on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ManchesterHappeningsMD/; or email manchesterplanningandevents@gmail.com.
Reminders
Golf tournament: Sept. 16, registration 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., lunch, noon-1 p.m., shotgun start, 1 p.m., Oakmont Green Golf Course, 2290 Golfview Lane, Hampstead. Register by Sept. 12, $90/golfer. Information: ChrisPattersonGreen@yahoo.com. Inaugural Music Festival: Sept. 18-21, Upperco Carnival Grounds, 16020 Carnival Ave., Upperco. Admission: $60, early bird adult 4-day (until Sept. 1); adult 4-day, $65; junior (ages 12-15) 4-day, $35; Wednesday night Jam (6:30 p.m.) $5; Thursday, 3-9 p.m., $20; Friday, 1-10 p.m., $30; Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., $35; rough camping, $10; and electric camp site “limited”, $20. No refunds/held rain or shine. Tickets: www.eventbrite.com; search for Upperco Music Festival. Information: Ken, 410-491-2687; Scott, 443-790-2289; or Heather, 443-744-5487. Bands in the Boro II: Sept. 21, gates 4 p.m., music 5-11 p.m., Lineboro Volunteer Fire Department, 4224 Main St., Lineboro. Music by Poison Whiskey, Problem Child, Cindy Miller Band, and Boot and Rally. Tickets: $15/advance; $20/ gate. 18 and older. Information: https://www.facebook.com/pg/LineboroVFD/events/?ref=page_internal. Friends of NESAP Bingo: Sept. 28, doors 5:30 p.m., games 7 p.m., Upperco VFD activities building, 5415 Arcadia Ave., Upperco. $15/advance; $18/door. Information: 443-244-1496/nesap.director@gmail.com. Annual Autumn Harvest Collector Car Show: Sept. 28, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Manchester Carnival Grounds, 3285 York St., Manchester. Open to all makes, years and models. $10 per vehicle. Spectators free. Awards to be given. Rain date, Sept. 29. Information: 410-292-3656/ www.chesapeakeaaca.org.
