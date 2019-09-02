North Carroll: Antique Automobile Club of America hosting car show in Manchester

The Chesapeake Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America will be hosting its annual Autumn Harvest Collector Car Show from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28.
The show will be held at the Manchester Carnival Grounds, located at 3285 York St., and is open to all types of vehicles — including antique, classic, muscle, custom, street and hot rods, domestic and foreign, etc.
Entrants can register at the gate for only $10 each, and spectators are free.
There will be awards for the “Top 40” and “Best of Show,” in addition to dash plaques for the first 100 vehicles registered.
Proceeds from food sales will benefit the Manchester Volunteer Fire Company, and attendees can choose from pit beef, pit ham, pit turkey, hamburgers, and more. The day will also feature a kids judging event and door prizes for participants. Please note that no alcohol or loud music is permitted.
The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 29, at the same time and location. For additional information, call 410-292-3656 or visit www.chesapeakeaaca.org.
Arts & Crafts
Spring Meadow Station will be hosting an Arts & Craft Show from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. It is free for spectators, and they are seeking vendors.
The show will be held rain or shine.
The business is located at 15513 Hanover Pike in Upperco. For more information or a vendor registration form, visit springmeadowstation.com or call 443-285-3340.
Friends of NESAP Bingo
A Bag and Basket Bingo, sponsored by the Friends of NESAP, will be held Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Upperco fire company activities building.
The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the games will start at 7 p.m. The bingo will feature prizes such as Longaberger baskets and Vera Bradley purses. Tickets are $15 in advance or $18 at the door. No refunds will be given and everyone attending must have a ticket. Food will be available for sale. All proceeds benefit Northeast Social Action Program and its community programs.
The activities building is located at 5415 Arcadia Ave. in Upperco. For more information, call 443-244-1496 or email nesap.director@gmail.com.
School events
Wow — was yesterday truly the first day of the new school year? Did my little girl start her last year in elementary school? The adage of time flying is certainly true once you have a child; it goes by in the blink of an eye and it’s all a blur.
With the school year, lots of school activities. I know, being on the PTA at Spring Garden, that we’re always holding family events and fundraisers, many open to the community. Does your school host events that are open to the public? Want to get the word out there about the family bingo night? The Yankee Candle fundraiser? The high school drama productions?
Be sure to send me all your information and I’ll gladly let you know if I can use it in the column. I want to share the events of all the schools in the North Carroll community and bring us all together for these activities.
Reminders
Manchester Valley Stampede: Sept. 4, Fun Run, check in 5:30 p.m., begins 7 p.m., Manchester Valley High School, 3300 Maple Grove Road, Manchester. $15/adults; $10/students and children. Information: https://stonealley.com/program/MVHS/Group/Stampede. More to follow at school after running. Information: athleticboostersmvhs@gmail.com. Crab & Bull Feast and Dance: Sept. 7, Hampstead Coon Club, 2855 Coon Club Road, Hampstead, doors 4 p.m., food 5-9 p.m., music 7:30-11:30 p.m. $50/person. Information/tickets: Tony, 443-821-9040; Jon, 443-536-4666. Free concerts: Sept. 7, 7-10 p.m., Spring Meadow Station, 15513 Hanover Pike, Upperco. Music by Remains of Radio. Sept.21, 7-9:40 p.m., music by Lonesome Foxhunters. Information: https://www.springmeadowstation.com/calendar-of-events. Crab Feast: Sept. 7, food 5-9 p.m., event runs till 11 p.m., Hampstead Volunteer Fire Dept., 1341 N. Main St., Hampstead. $55/person. Benefits Hot Shots Fastpitch Softball. Information/tickets: Mike Hernandez, 410-259-7426; Frank Ward, 410-977-9976; Drea Pfoutz, 443-375-2816. Car show: Sept. 8, 3-6 p.m., Spring Meadow Station, 15513 Hanover Pike, Upperco. Free for spectators. Information: https://www.springmeadowstation.com/car-shows. “Heroin Still Kills” showing Sept. 9, 6:30-8:30 p.m., North Carroll Public Library, 2255 Hanover Pike, Hampstead. Speakers, free refreshments; and question and answer session. Information: Christopher Tomlinson, 443-789-1486. Golf tournament: Sept. 16, registration 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., lunch, noon-1 p.m., shotgun start, 1 p.m., Oakmont Green Golf Course, 2290 Golfview Lane, Hampstead. Register by Sept. 12, $90/golfer. Information: ChrisPattersonGreen@yahoo.com. Inaugural Music Festival: Sept. 18-21, Upperco Carnival Grounds, 16020 Carnival Ave., Upperco. Admission: $60, early bird adult 4-day (until Sept. 1); adult 4-day, $65; junior (ages 12-15) 4-day, $35; Wednesday night Jam (6:30 p.m.) $5; Thursday, 3-9 p.m., $20; Friday, 1-10 p.m., $30; Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., $35; rough camping, $10; and electric camp site “limited”, $20. No refunds/held rain or shine. Tickets: www.eventbrite.com; search for Upperco Music Festival. Information: Ken, 410-491-2687; Scott, 443-790-2289; or Heather, 443-744-5487. Bands in the Boro II: Sept. 21, gates 4 p.m., music 5-11 p.m., Lineboro Volunteer Fire Department, 4224 Main St., Lineboro. Music by Poison Whiskey, Problem Child, Cindy Miller Band, and Boot and Rally. Tickets: $15/advance; $20/ gate. 18 and older. Information: https://www.facebook.com/pg/LineboroVFD/events/?ref=page_internal.
Shiela Johnson covers Hampstead, Manchester, Lineboro, and neighboring communities in northern Carroll County. She can be reached at sastonejohnson@gmail.com or 410-412-6787.