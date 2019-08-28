North Carroll: Coon Club hosting Crab & Bull Feast and Dance, Sept. 7

School starts in less than a week! With the start of a new school year, there are a lot of fundraisers and sporting events to put on the calendar. Why not share with the community? If you’re school PTA/PTO, or other organizations, are hosting an event that is open to the public, be sure to get the word out. Feel free to email me about bingos, theatrical products, and all other activities – the earlier the better. If you’re not sure if I can use your event, please don’t hesitate to call or email me.