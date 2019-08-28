North Carroll: Coon Club hosting Crab & Bull Feast and Dance, Sept. 7

The Coon Club is hosting a Crab & Bull Feast and Dance on Saturday, Sept. 7. Come hungry and ready to dance!
The doors open at 4 p.m., with food served from 5 to 9 p.m., and live music by Bootleg from 7:30 until 11:30 p.m.
For only $50 per person you get a menu that consists of Maryland steamed crabs, crab soup, pit beef and pit ham, potato salad, coleslaw, corn on the cob, dessert, draft beer, sodas, and coffee. A cash bar will be available as well.
The Coon Club is located at 2855 Coon Club Road, Hampstead. For information or tickets, call Tony at 443-821-9040 or Jon, 443-536-4666.
Events at Spring Meadow Station
A few upcoming activities at Spring Meadow Station will be free to the public to attend.
On Saturday, Sept. 7, come listen to the music of Remains of Radio from 7 to 10 p.m.; and on Saturday, Sept. 21, the group Lonesome Foxhunters will perform from 7 to 9:40 p.m.
If you’d like more information on the music events, visit www.springmeadowstation.com.
In addition, they have been hosting a car show the first Sunday of each month, with the last one of the season scheduled for Sept. 8, from 3 to 6 p.m. You can find out more information by visiting www.springmeadowstation.com.
The business is located at 15513 Hanover Pike, Upperco.
Bands in the Boro II
Mark your calendars for Saturday, Sept. 21 to visit Bands in the Boro II, hosted by the Lineboro Volunteer Fire Department. The gates open at 4 p.m. and the music will be playing from 5 to 11 p.m.
The second annual field party will feature music by Poison Whiskey, Problem Child, Cindy Miller Band, and Boot and Rally. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the gate. The event is for those 18 and older. Please bring a chair; and you can BYOB, however, no glass bottles are permitted.
The LVFD is located at 4224 Main St., Lineboro. For further details, visit www.facebook.com/pg/LineboroVFD.
NESAP in need
The NESAP thrift store needs plastic bags of any size and they can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the store.
The organization helps with rent, utilities and minor medical bills, as well as with food and clothing for those in need in the community.
NESAP is located at 1046 S. Carroll St., Hampstead. For information, visit www.nesapinc.org or call 443-244-1496.
How to submit events, news
School starts in less than a week! With the start of a new school year, there are a lot of fundraisers and sporting events to put on the calendar. Why not share with the community? If you’re school PTA/PTO, or other organizations, are hosting an event that is open to the public, be sure to get the word out. Feel free to email me about bingos, theatrical products, and all other activities – the earlier the better. If you’re not sure if I can use your event, please don’t hesitate to call or email me.
Reminders
Manchester Valley Stampede: Sept 4, Fun Run, check in 5:30 p.m., begins 7 p.m., Manchester Valley High School, 3300 Maple Grove Road, Manchester. $15/adults; $10/students and children. Information: https://stonealley.com/program/MVHS/Group/Stampede. More to follow at school after running. Information: athleticboostersmvhs@gmail.com. Crab Feast: Sept. 7, food 5-9 p.m., event runs till 11 p.m., Hampstead Volunteer Fire Dept., 1341 N. Main St., Hampstead. $55/person. Benefits Hot Shots Fastpitch Softball. Information/tickets: Mike Hernandez, 410-259-7426; Frank Ward, 410-977-9976; Drea Pfoutz, 443-375-2816. “Heroin Still Kills” showing Sept. 9, 6:30-8:30 p.m., North Carroll Public Library, 2255 Hanover Pike, Hampstead. Speakers, free refreshments; and question and answer session. Information: Christopher Tomlinson, 443-789-1486. Golf tournament: Sept. 16, registration 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., lunch, noon-1 p.m., shotgun start, 1 p.m., Oakmont Green Golf Course, 2290 Golfview Lane, Hampstead. Register by Sept. 12, $90/golfer; includes lunch and dinner, course beverages and cart fee. Information: email ChrisPattersonGreen@yahoo.com. Inaugural Music Festival: Sept. 18-21, Upperco Carnival Grounds, 16020 Carnival Ave., Upperco. Formerly known as the Arcadia Bluegrass Festival. There will be camping, workshops, vendors, band competitions and more. The band is hosted by RavensBeer and the Upperco Music Festival. Admission: $60, early bird adult 4-day (until Sept. 1); adult 4-day, $65; junior (ages 12-15) 4-day, $35; Wednesday night Jam (6:30 p.m.) $5; Thursday, 3-9 p.m., $20; Friday, 1-10 p.m., $30; Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., $35; rough camping, $10; and electric camp site “limited”, $20. No refunds/held rain or shine. No reserved camping. Tickets: www.eventbrite.com, and search for Upperco Music Festival. Information: Ken, 410-491-2687; Scott, 443-790-2289; or Heather, 443-744-5487.
Shiela Johnson covers Hampstead, Manchester, Lineboro, and neighboring communities in northern Carroll County. She can be reached at sastonejohnson@gmail.com or 410-412-6787.