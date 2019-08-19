North Carroll: Manchester Valley Stampede; bluegrass event returns as Upperco Music Festival; ‘Heroin Still Kills’ showing

The Upperco Bluegrass Band Competition and Jam being held Sept. 18 will have prizes for first, second and third places. A maximum of eight bands are allowed for the competition and all band members must purchase either a 4-day festival pass or any one-day regular festival day pass to enter the band contest. Any last-minute entrants can bring their entry form to the contest, but space is limited, and a spot is not guaranteed. The contest will be held from 7:30 until 9:30 p.m.