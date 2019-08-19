North Carroll: Manchester Valley Stampede; bluegrass event returns as Upperco Music Festival; ‘Heroin Still Kills’ showing

The annual Manchester Valley High School Stampede will be held Wednesday, Sept. 4.
There will be a 1-mile “Fun” Run that begins at 7 p.m., with check-in at 5:30 p.m. in the school parking lot. Park your vehicle and take a shuttle from MVHS to the starting line at Manchester Activities Building.
The cost is $15 for adults; and $10 for students and children. The community is invited to participate. If you’d like to participate, visit https://stonealley.com/program/MVHS/Group/Stampede. T-shirts will be guaranteed for the first 250 people to register.
After the Fun Run, join the community in the school’s stadium for the introduction of the fall Mavericks and Marching Band.
The event is sponsored by the Manchester Valley Athletic Boosters. MVHS is located at 3300 Maple Grove Road.
For more information or questions, email athleticboostersmvhs@gmail.com.
Upperco Music Festival
The first Upperco Music Festival will be held Sept. 18 through Sept. 21 at the carnival grounds. This is the 36th year for the festival, formerly known as the Arcadia Bluegrass Festival.
There will be camping, workshops, vendors, band competitions and more. The band is hosted by RavensBeer and the Upperco Music Festival.
Wednesday, Sept. 18 will feature an open jam and bluegrass band competition. On Thursday, the following will perform: Blue Octane, Martin Brothers and Blue Train.
Country Friday includes performances by Mo Pitney, Jacob Panick, Jay Henley, Jason Kane Band, and Dean Crawford and the Dunn’s River Band. On Saturday, enjoy the music of The Baker Family, Ken and Brad Kolodner, Charm City Junction, The Bluegrass Brothers, Junior Sisk Band; and a fiddle, banjo and bass workshop with the Baker Family Bluegrass Band.
The Upperco Bluegrass Band Competition and Jam being held Sept. 18 will have prizes for first, second and third places. A maximum of eight bands are allowed for the competition and all band members must purchase either a 4-day festival pass or any one-day regular festival day pass to enter the band contest. Any last-minute entrants can bring their entry form to the contest, but space is limited, and a spot is not guaranteed. The contest will be held from 7:30 until 9:30 p.m.
First place is $300, booking for the 2020 Upperco Music Festival, play the Saturday Morning Bluegrass for Breakfast show at 10 a.m., and receive a full pass for the 4-day festival for each band member. Second place is $250, and third place is $150. For more information on the competition, email uppercomusicfestival@gmail.com.
The open jamming begins at 6 p.m. and will continue after the competition later that night.
The entrance fees are as follows: $60, early bird adult 4-day (until Sept. 1); adult 4-day, $65; junior (ages 12-15) 4-day, $35; Wednesday night jam (6:30 p.m.) $5; Thursday, 3-9 p.m., $20; Friday, 1-10 p.m., $30; Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., $35; rough camping, $10; and electric camp site “limited”, $20. There will be no septic hookups; a dump site will be available on the grounds.
For advance tickets, send a self-addressed stamped envelope and checks, made payable to Upperco Vol. Fire Co., to Scott Boose, 4206 Valley Vista Ct., Manchester, MD 21102. Information must be mailed and postmarked by Sept. 1.
There will be no refunds, and the event will be held rain or shine. There is no reserved camping. Camping gates open at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16. Food will be available on-site; credit cards are only accepted at the gate, and there will be an ATM available.
Showers and bathrooms will be available on the grounds; golf carts at your own risk with driver’s license; lawn seating – bring your own lawn chairs, and there will be security on site.
The address is 16020 Carnival Ave. in Upperco. For tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com, and search for Upperco Music Festival. You may call the following for more information: Ken, 410-491-2687; Scott, 443-790-2289; or Heather, 443-744-5487.
Showing of ‘Heroin Still Kills’
The community is invited to a free community showing of “Heroin Still Kills” from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9 at the North Carroll branch library. The film is an update to the original education film about substance abuse.
Speakers for the evening include Commissioner Stephen A. Wantz; Elizabeth Ingraham, Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office; Beth Schmidt, Maryland Coalition of Families; and Heather Asbury, Carroll County Health Department. There will be free refreshments; and a question and answer session after the film.
This showing is sponsored by the Lineboro-Manchester Lions Club.
The library is located at 2255 Hanover Pike. For more information, call Christopher Tomlinson at 443-789-1486.
Reminders
Designer Bag Bingo: Aug. 23, doors 5 p.m., games 7 p.m., Manchester Volunteer Fire Dept. Carnival Grounds, 3297 York St., Manchester. $20/advance; $25/door. Information: 443-277-8058/MVFDbagbingo@yahoo.com. Crab Feast: Sept. 7, food 5-9 p.m., event runs till 11 p.m., Hampstead Volunteer Fire Dept., 1341 N. Main St., Hampstead. $55/person. Benefits Hot Shots Fastpitch Softball. Information/tickets: Mike Hernandez, 410-259-7426; Frank Ward, 410-977-9976; Drea Pfoutz, 443-375-2816. Golf tournament: Sept. 16, registration 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., lunch, noon-1 p.m., shotgun start, 1 p.m., Oakmont Green Golf Course, 2290 Golfview Lane. Register by Sept. 12, $90/golfer; includes lunch and dinner, course beverages and cart fee. Information: email ChrisPattersonGreen@yahoo.com.
Shiela Johnson covers Hampstead, Manchester, Lineboro, and neighboring communities in northern Carroll County. She can be reached at sastonejohnson@gmail.com or 410-412-6787.