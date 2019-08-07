North Carroll: Pavilion constructed at Greenmount United Methodist Church for Eagle Scout project

On Aug. 3, Jason Cebulski of Hampstead was recognized during his Eagle Court of Honor at Greenmount United Methodist Church.
On April 17, he became an Eagle Scout after completing his project constructing a 24-by-24-foot pavilion for Greenmount UMC.
Jason started Scouting with the Cub Scout program as a member of Pack 790 at Spring Garden Elementary School when he was entering first grade.
During fifth grade, he received the Arrow of Light award, the highest award for Cub Scouts, and bridged over into Boy Scouts, his mom, Carol Cebulski, said in an email. He is now a member of Troop 380 at Wesley United Methodist Church.
Having been a member of Greenmount UMC since he was in the sixth grade, he had always wanted his Eagle Scout project to benefit the church but wasn’t sure exactly what it would be, Carol Cebulski said. He had gone to the trustees of the church and asked for suggestions. In the place where the new pavilion now stands, there used to be an old outbuilding.
The trustees inquired if he could stabilize and revitalize the structure as his project; however, Jason went one step further, Carol Cebulski said. He investigated what it would take to remove the old structure, then enlarge the concrete pad and build a brand-new, larger pavilion.
He had a goal of raising $6,000, asking for donations from the church family, she said. Greenmount is a part of the North Carroll Cooperative Parish along with St. John’s UMC and Grace UMC. He received donations from parishioners at all three locations.
He offered to those who donated $200 or more to have a plaque engraved that was placed on the posts of the pavilion. His collection began the first Sunday in April 2018, and by the end of May 2018, he had surpassed his goal, having raised a total of $6,540, Carol Cebulski said. The money raised, along with donations from local businesses of materials and equipment, helped him complete his project.
His hours, along with the hours of 22 volunteers, totaled almost 554 hours spent on the project. The pavilion is used for monthly parish meetups and parish-sponsored camps; and the Easter sunrise service was also held this year in the pavilion.
Being an only child, Jason didn’t have direct connections to Scouts, Carol Cebulski said; however, his maternal grandfather passed away when he was only 3 years old, and he had been a Scout. His grandfather didn’t reach Eagle status but had gone on to become an adult leader for about 15 years.
Jason wanted to honor his grandfather and chose to have his Eagle Scout Board of Review on April 17, 2019, which would have been his grandfather’s 85th birthday, Carol Cebulski said. That review is the date that goes into a Scout’s history as the date they become an Eagle.
Jason will be a senior at Manchester Valley High School in the fall.
Big Money Raffle for fire companies
The Reese and Manchester volunteer fire companies will be presenting their Big Money Raffle on Saturday, Aug. 10 from noon until 5 p.m. at Reese & Community Volunteer Fire Company.
Tickets are $100 per person and guests of ticket holders can gain entry for only $25 (only for meal and drink, not eligible for cash drawings). The ticket holder receives a meal, drinks and is eligible for cash prizes.
The menu will consist of pit beef, fried chicken, beer, soda, water and more. There will be a cash bar open to those 21 and older. To purchase a ticket to the event, you must be 18 years old or older. Winners do not need to be present and will have 30 days to claim prizes after notification.
The grand prize is $15,000, with a total of $45,000 to be given away during the event. Ticket drawing will begin at 1 p.m. and continue throughout the day. Beginning at 1 p.m., the prizes are as follows: 1 p.m., $1,000; 2 p.m., $2,000; 3 p.m., $3,000; 4 p.m., $4,000; every five minutes, $450; every half-hour, $500; and at 5 p.m., the grand prize will be drawn.
If you’re interested in a ticket, contact a member of either fire department; or visit Car Quest in Hampstead. You can also contact Doug Wheeler, at dwheelsgtx@yahoo.com; or David Davidson, at 443-398-1943 or ddavidson@reesvfc.org.
The fire company is located at 1745 Baltimore Blvd.
Last carnival of the season
It’s hard to believe that it’s already August and the last Carroll County carnival for the season is about to begin.
The Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company carnival will be held Monday, Aug. 12 through Saturday, Aug. 17 at the carnival grounds at 1341 N. Main St.
There will be food, music, rides, raffles, games and so much more. Each night you can dine on delicious food served nightly beginning at 6.
Entertainment for the week includes Josh & Good Old Stuff with Josh Christina (’50s rock 'n’ roll, and country), Monday; Iron Ridge (traditional bluegrass), Tuesday; to be announced for Wednesday night; Aspen Run (bluegrass), Bootleg (classic rock, blues and country), Friday; and Dean Crawford & The Dunn’s River Band (country/southern rock).
Other activities include the Miss Fire Prevention Contest to be held, beginning at 8 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 13; the Fireman’s Parade, beginning at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 14; and a Big Money Drawing, 10:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17; and every night is ride night from 7 to 11 p.m. You can purchase a wrist band to ride all the rides, unlimited times.
Parking and admission are free; and you can park at the former North Carroll High School and use a free shuttle, running continuously 6 to 11 each night. Please kindly note that no pets are allowed.
Reminders
Eagle Scout project/Northeast Social Action Program collection: Aug. 9, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Aug. 10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Walmart Supercenter, 2320 Hanover Pike. Local Scout collecting nonperishable food items, cleaning items and monetary donations for NESAP.
Demolition Derby: Aug. 10, gates 1 p.m., race 3 p.m., Upperco Carnival Grounds, 5415 Arcadia Ave., Upperco. $15/18 and older; $10/ages 12-17; free/11 and younger. Grass seating; bring lawn chair. Information: http://www.uppercovfc.org/content/demolition/
Outdoor music concerts: Aug. 10, gates open 4 p.m., Coon Club, 2855 Coon Club Road, Hampstead. Music by Problem Child and Big Jack bands. Information: 410-374-9897.
7th annual Car Show: Aug. 11, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., North Carroll Senior and Community Center, 2328 Hanover Pike, Hampstead. $15/vehicle; free/spectators. Food, music, raffles, and more. Held by M.A.M.A. Information: ManchesterMerchants@yahoo.com.
