North Carroll: 15-year-old Eagle Scout candidate collecting donations for NESAP; bocce results

Fifteen-year-old Hunter Dicke, of Hampstead, is working on his Eagle Scout project, to help the Northeast Social Action Program by collecting food donations outside of the Hampstead Walmart.
NESAP, located in Hampstead, aids with food, clothing, utilities and medical expenses for the community. Summer donations are low, and Hunter wants to help them collect items to be given to residents in need.
Hunter, an upcoming 10th-grader at Manchester Valley High School, will be at Walmart from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9 and from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.
Some items that they are looking for include canned mixed vegetables, canned potatoes, applesauce, corn muffin mix, stuffing, rice, jelly, cereal, oatmeal, bottled juice, Tuna Helper and Hamburger Helper, and brownie mix, to name a few.
According to a news release from Donn Dietrich, executive director at NESAP, they are also in need of cleaning items such as paper towels, toilet paper, dish soap (for handwashing), laundry detergent, bar soap, deodorant, and household cleaners.
In addition, other nonperishable food items and monetary gifts are also welcome and appreciated.
The Walmart Supercenter is in the North Carroll Shopping Plaza, at 2320 Hanover Pike in Hampstead.
Bocce tournament
On July 13, at the Manchester United Bocce Courts, a tournament was held and ended with a new champion.
According to a news release, there was also “a new promising challenger in third place, and the team that is always the one to beat in second place.”
The Pallino Grigio team, from Finksburg, defeated Brothers Pizza in the final two games to take first place. They then played a “difficult group of bocce players on the recently new Pizza Garden team” that took third place in the 21-team tournament. The contest continued when the final team in the loser’s bracket, Brothers Pizza, met the final team in the winner’s bracket, Pallino Grigio, for the second time. Brothers Pizza defeated them and handed them their first loss.
Because both teams had only one loss, a second game was played to determine the winner by two losses; Brothers lost that game, and the winner was Pallino Grigio.
A third tournament will be held on Aug. 17 at the courts in Manchester; and the proceeds will be donated to the teen center in Manchester. The location, Chester Café, is a place for school kids to hang out after school and on weekends.
For more information, or to register for the August tournament, contact Vince dePalmer at 410-374-6193 or Jody Ledford at 443-271-0049, or find them on Facebook under Manchester United Bocce.
Benefit Car Show
With summer comes the season of car shows. Whether to raise money for a cause, or to just have fun and admire cars of yesteryear (and those tricked-out cars of today), the warm weather and sunshine provides the perfect setting for a car show.
On Sunday, Aug. 11, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., the Manchester Area Merchants Association will hold its seventh annual Car Show at the North Carroll Senior and Community Center.
Spectators can enjoy this free event while participants show off their wheels. The cost is $15 per vehicle, and registration will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Dash plaques will be given to the first 100 registered vehicles.
The show is open to cars, trucks and bikes; all makes, models and years are welcome. There will be a trophy ceremony at 3 p.m. that includes multiple People’s Choice trophies. In addition to the vehicles, there will be food, drinks, a DJ, door prizes, raffles and vendors.
For those interested in being a vendor at the event, the cost is $25 per space and is nonrefundable. All vendors are responsible for bringing their own tables, chairs, canopies, etc. There will not be any electric or running water available.
Setup will begin at 10 a.m. and breakdown at 3 p.m. Breaking down early will not be permitted. Checks (no cash) may be made payable to M.A.M.A. and be either dropped off, or mailed, to Daughters Café of Hampstead, 1005 S. Main St., #200, Hampstead, MD 21074.
All proceeds from the show will benefit the M.A.M.A. Scholarship Fund. The fund awards two $1,000 scholarships each year to two students at Manchester Valley High School. A rain date of Aug. 18 has been set.
The center is located at 2328 Hanover Pike in Hampstead. For more information, email ManchesterMerchants@yahoo.com.
Reminders
Travel Tryouts Fastpitch: July 23 and 29, 6 p.m./Aug. 3 and 4, 10 a.m., ages 10 and younger, 12 and younger; July 25 and 31, 6 p.m., ages 14 and younger, 18 and younger. More times available. Call for details. Held Hampstead Elementary School, 3737 Shiloh Road, Hampstead. Information: 410-259-7426.
Paint Night: Aug. 5, 6-8 p.m., Spargo’s Restaurant, 3165 Main St., Manchester. $35/person; space limited. Benefits St. Mark’s Lutheran Church Snydersburg. Information/reservations: Sharon, 410-596-9038/Carolyn, 443-520-3204.
10th annual National Night Out: Aug. 6, 6-9 p.m., Hampstead Volunteer Fire Department carnival grounds, 1341 N. Main St., Hampstead; and 6-8 p.m. Manchester Carnival Grounds, 3297 York St., Manchester. Information: Hampstead, 410-239-8954 or email jcranshaw@hampsteadmd.gov; Manchester, 410-239-3200.
Demolition Derby: Aug. 10, gates 1 p.m., race 3 p.m., Upperco Carnival Grounds, 5415 Arcadia Ave., Upperco. $15/18 and older; $10/ages 12-17; free/11 and younger. Grass seating; bring lawn chair. Information: http://www.uppercovfc.org/content/demolition/
Outdoor music concerts: Aug. 10, gates open 4 p.m., Coon Club, 2855 Coon Club Road, Hampstead. Music by Problem Child and Big Jack bands. Information: 410-374-9897.
Shiela Johnson covers Hampstead, Manchester, Lineboro, and neighboring communities in northern Carroll County. She can be reached at sastonejohnson@gmail.com or 410-412-6787.