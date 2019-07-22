North Carroll: Fire Company Parade returning to Hampstead; last summer demolition derby in Upperco

I hope you’re all enjoying your summer and time with family and friends. I cannot believe that we’re halfway through summer at this point and back-to-school advertisements are popping up between our television programs and appearing in sales fliers.
It feels like I just picked up my daughter from the last day of fourth grade. Soon, she will be entering fifth grade, her final year of elementary school, and then, before we know it, she’ll be finishing middle school. Time does go by way too fast.
I had put out a call for press releases on Facebook, and quite a few of you responded very quickly. Thank you for sharing your upcoming events and activities, awards, and accolades. I truly appreciate it and love sharing your news with the community. With fall not too far off, I’ve noticed an uptick in fundraisers, events, etc. Please be sure to submit your information — the sooner the better. I also encourage all area schools to send me their public fundraising events as well.
Two weeks ago, I happened to mention some movie nights being held at Manchester Baptist Church and unfortunately, there was an error in that information. For the Sept. 14th showing of “Dumbo,” it will be held at Charlotte’s Quest Nature Center, at 3400 Wilhelm Lane in Manchester, not at the Manchester Carnival Grounds. My apologies for the error.
Hampstead fire company parade
The Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company is looking for participants in their annual Fire Company Parade, to be held Aug. 14.
It is open to local organizations or businesses, and you can build floats, organize your group to march or bring fire apparatus in order to support their parade.
The parade will begin promptly at 7 p.m., and line up will begin at 6 p.m. For those with fire apparatus, floats and other vehicles, you would assemble along the shoulder on Md. 88/Lower Beckleysville Road; and for march bands and walking groups, you would meet at the church parking lot on Lower Beckleysville Road. The parade route is to travel north on Main Street to the intersection at Fairmount Road.
Twenty-two monetary awards will be given out as well. Please note that there is not to be any flaming batons or sirens during the parade; no stopping or standing during the parade; and they ask that participants use extreme caution along the parade route.
If you’d like more information, or are interested in participating, contact Rich Zaykoski at parade@hampsteadvfd.org.
Demolition derby in Upperco
The last summer demolition derby in Upperco will be held Saturday, Aug. 10. The gates will open at 1 p.m. with the racing beginning at 3 p.m.
There will be five racing divisions during this event including short track — compact, full-size and heavyweight; and for the derby, 4 and 6 cylinders modified, and 8 cylinders modified. Admission is $15 for those 18 and older; $10 for ages 12 to 17; and free for those 11 and younger.
There is grass seating, so be sure to bring your lawn chair to relax in and enjoy the fun. Tailgating is encouraged, and you can bring a grill; or if you prefer, there is a full-service kitchen offering tasty food for sale. Some items to be prepared include hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza, snowballs and more.
Mark your calendars for a two-day event to be held Oct. 25 and 26. More information will be made available in a future column.
The derby will be held on the Upperco Carnival Grounds, located at 5415 Arcadia Ave. For more information, you can visit www.uppercovfc.org/content/demolition/ or find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ArcadiaDemoDerby/.
Paint Night
A fundraising Paint Night will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5 at Spargo’s Restaurant.
Proceeds from the paint night will benefit St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Snydersburg. The cost is $35 per person, and checks can be made payable to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church Snydersburg and mailed to 1616 Cape Horn Road, Hampstead, MD 21074.
The restaurant is located at 3165 Main St. in Manchester. For reservations or information, call Sharon at 410-596-9038 or Carolyn at 443-520-3204.
Travel Tryouts Fastpitch
The North Carroll Recreational Council Hotshots will be holding Travel Tryouts Fastpitch on upcoming dates at Hampstead Elementary School.
All tryouts are about two hours long. At 6 p.m., July 23 and July 29, and 10 a.m. Aug. 3 and Aug. 4, children 10 and younger, and 12 and younger can try out.
On July 25 and July 31, at 6 p.m., tryouts for those 14 and younger, 16 and younger, and 18 and younger will be held. In addition, those 14 and younger may also try out at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 3 and Aug. 4; and those 16 and younger can try out at 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 3 and Aug. 4; and at 1 p.m. Aug. 3 and Aug. 4.
The school is located at 3737 Shiloh Road. For more information, call 410-259-7426.
Reminders
10th annual National Night Out: Aug. 6, 6-9 p.m., Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company carnival grounds, 1341 N. Main St., Hampstead; and 6-8 p.m., Manchester Carnival Grounds, 3297 York St., Manchester. Information: Hampstead, 410-239-8954 or email jcranshaw@hampsteadmd.gov; Manchester, 410-239-3200. Outdoor music concerts: July 27 and Aug. 10, gates open 4 p.m., Coon Club, 2855 Coon Club Road, Hampstead. Music by Red Dirt Revolution and Surreal, July 27; Problem Child and Big Jack bands, Aug. 10. Information: 410-374-9897.
