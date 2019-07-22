North Carroll: Fire Company Parade returning to Hampstead; last summer demolition derby in Upperco

I had put out a call for press releases on Facebook, and quite a few of you responded very quickly. Thank you for sharing your upcoming events and activities, awards, and accolades. I truly appreciate it and love sharing your news with the community. With fall not too far off, I’ve noticed an uptick in fundraisers, events, etc. Please be sure to submit your information — the sooner the better. I also encourage all area schools to send me their public fundraising events as well.