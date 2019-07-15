North Carroll: Scholarships awarded to local students; National Night Out upcoming in Hampstead, Manchester

During an awards ceremony held June 7 at Manchester Valley High School, Hampstead Mayor Christopher Nevin awarded two high school students from Hampstead with $1,000 each. Seniors Rachel Schneider and Briana Bush were awarded with scholarship certificates and $1,000 toward tuition.
According to a news release, the purpose of the Town of Hampstead Scholarship Program is “to recognize high school seniors living within the incorporated town limits, who have demonstrated and maintained academic excellence at the high school level, to provide needed financial support for students who are pursuing a higher education, and to rewards students who have been active in the Hampstead community.”
The criteria for the awards are based on demonstration of a commitment to the community, essays conveying professional aspirations and scholarship needs, faculty letters of recommendation, maintenance of scholastic excellence throughout their high school careers and financial need.
Bush will be attending Gettysburg College to become a veterinarian, having always loved working with animals; and Schneider will be attending Towson University with the goal of pursuing a license in speech language pathology, to help those who struggle with language and communication.
In addition, on June 13, the Maryland Municipal League Carroll County chapter awarded three high school students with $1,000 scholarships during a chapter dinner. The winners were Jonathan MacGregor and Kyle Hann, both of Hampstead; and Jackson Conaway, of Union Bridge.
The news release stated that the selection criteria for these scholarships is similar to Hampstead’s and students must live within an incorporated Carroll County municipality, demonstrate excellent academic excellence and a need for financial support, with an added focus on students who wish to pursue a career in a government field.
MacGregor will be attending the University of Maryland to obtain a bachelor’s degree in finance; Hann will be seeking his bachelor’s degree in accounting, starting at Carroll Community College and then moving on to McDaniel College; and Conaway, who was in dual enrollment at Francis Scott Key High School and Carroll Community, has pursued his associate’s degree in business administration and is a full-time intern in a government role at the Department of Health and Human Services.
National Night Out
Mark your calendars now for the 10th annual National Night Out. There will be events celebrating this night in both Hampstead and Manchester.
The purpose of this night, a nationwide event, is to inform the community on crime and drug prevention. It is slated to involve more than 16,000 communities across 50 states, U.S. territories, Canada and military bases.
In addition, according to a news release from the Hampstead Police Department, it will generate “support for, and participation in, local anti-crime efforts; strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships, and send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.”
From 6 to 9 p.m., the Hampstead police will be hosting a free block party where there will be face painting, a bounce obstacle course, a free raffle with prizes, a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office K-9 demonstration, free food from local businesses, and entertainment by Daniel Israel.
The event will be held at the Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company carnival grounds, located at 1341 N. Main St. For further information, call 410-239-8954 or email jcranshaw@hampsteadmd.gov.
In Manchester, from 6 to 8 p.m., join them for their sixth year participating in National Night Out.
Kids can explore an ambulance, a fire truck and a police car; and try on firefighter gear. In addition, there will be hot dogs, drinks and ice cream, a rock wall, face painting and public safety information.
Their event will be held at the Manchester carnival grounds, at 3297 York St. For information, call the Manchester Town Office at 410-239-3200.
Officers installed
On June 20, the Hampstead American Legion Post 200 held its installation of officers for the 2019-20 year.
After dinner, the installation of the officers of the American Legion Post 200, the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 200, and the American Legion Riders of Post 200 were installed by Commander Jim Beckman. In addition, the officers of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 200 were installed by Western Maryland District President Brenda Francis.
Also installed during the meeting was Thomas Clavell, for the 2019-20 year as the Sons of the American Legion commander for the Western Maryland District.
The following were installed: Bill Nash, Post 200 commander; Steve Unkart, Sons of the American Legion Squadron 200 commander; Patty Sater, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 200 president; and Jimmy Maddrey, American Legion Riders of Post 200 director.
Reminders
Outdoor music concerts: July 27 and Aug. 10, gates open 4 p.m., Coon Club, 2855 Coon Club Road, Hampstead. Music by Red Dirt Revolution and Surreal, July 27; Problem Child and Big Jack bands, Aug. 10. Information: 410-374-9897. Food Pantry: July 20, 8-10 a.m., Lazarus United Church of Christ, 5101 S. Church St., Lineboro. Information: 410-374-1304.