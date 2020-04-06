North Carroll: Manchester fire company changes leadership, sends off longtime president with award

Changes, changes, everywhere... My flowers are blooming and the sunshine feels so incredibly wonderful. A friend jokes that the month of March felt more like she survived another decade. I laugh maybe a little too much before realizing that she’s not wrong.
We’ve all made adjustments of one sort or another to our lifestyles and routines in the past weeks. It’s been incredible watching the way our community has pulled together to help one another. When faced with times of trouble or uncertainty, Fred Rogers, of the children’s TV show “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood,” used to tell young people to look for the helpers. We are very blessed to have an abundance of helpers in our community, and there aren’t enough words to tell each of them how very grateful I am for their dedication and generosity.
Manchester fire company veteran to relocate
One of those dedicated helpers, Richard A. Dell, will be enjoying more sunshine and lots of warmer days. After 54 years of service with the Manchester Volunteer Fire Company, he is relocating to Florida.
In addition to serving as president for 27 of his 54 years with the fire company, he is also the past president of the county association and was inducted into the county hall of fame.
Fellow company member Elwin Wagner said of his friend, “I call him the ‘Iron Man’ of the fire company. He did a lot of work behind the scenes that most members could not realize his efforts and service to the department. He was the head chef for most of our events involving the kitchen and cooking food. Richard is the type of person who does not like or want recognition for his accomplishments. He will tell you himself that he does it out of love for his community and the fire department. We will miss him dearly.”
Ahead of Dell’s departure, his service and friendship to our community was recognized with a unique but fitting gift. The gavel he used during the years of his presidency was mounted on a plaque that reads, “In honor of his dedication and unselfish service to Manchester Volunteer Fire Department. The membership extends their heartfelt appreciation and thanks to Richard A. Dell for his devotion as president.”
Wagner was elected to serve as the company’s new president at their March meeting.
While Wagner may have a new position, he’s hardly new to the concept of volunteering to serve our community. Growing up in the area, he has been attending and lending a hand with fire company functions since he was a child.
The next time that you see him out and about, take a minute to congratulate him and ask about the many ways you could be a part of the welcoming fire company community of volunteers.
Help for our pets
There’s been a lot shared lately to help those who may need food or supplies, but what about your pets?
The MCQE Mobile Pet Pantry is operating with a protocol in place to keep everyone safe while picking up pet food or dropping off donations. The Hampstead-based pantry is assigning times for pickup and maintaining a tote food is placed for each assigned time. The tote is cleaned after each person and all packages are wiped down before being put in the tote.
If you need pet food and have transportation, they want to help. If you can’t get to them, a network of volunteers is willing to get needed food to you and your pet. To reach them you can call or text 443-507-6849, send a Facebook message, or email MCQE.pet.pantry@gmail.com.
MCQE Mobile Pet Pantry is considered an essential service, and going to pick up food is considered essential.
For those able to donate and help our furry community members, the pantry is in need of both wet and dry cat food, as well as cat litter, rabbit and guinea pig food and bedding. The best part is that you don’t need to leave home to donate. MCQE has a wishlist on Amazon linked from their Facebook page that you can order items from and have shipped directly to them.
