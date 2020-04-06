North Carroll: Manchester fire company changes leadership, sends off longtime president with award

Fellow company member Elwin Wagner said of his friend, “I call him the ‘Iron Man’ of the fire company. He did a lot of work behind the scenes that most members could not realize his efforts and service to the department. He was the head chef for most of our events involving the kitchen and cooking food. Richard is the type of person who does not like or want recognition for his accomplishments. He will tell you himself that he does it out of love for his community and the fire department. We will miss him dearly.”