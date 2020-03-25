North Carroll: Hampstead volunteer firefighters shave heads to support fight against childhood cancer

So much of the news lately is stressful. It hasn’t even been that long, and I’m wondering how my extroverted personality can survive in the face of 24/7 doom and gloom on TV, favorite businesses closing, friends and family unable to work — but, most importantly, the cancellations of events that make my year and our community.
In the face of this challenge, I’ve decided to focus my writing here on the positive and would like you to join me. Do you know of a person, organization, church or business with a great outlook? Want to share history or trivia about our community, towns or the organizations in them? Maybe review a recent event? Please send me an email at rhythmdancemom@yahoo.com with your contact information so we can all share in the good news.
Social distancing doesn’t have to mean isolation from neighborhood news. Let’s share it!
Shaving to fight childhood cancer
North Carroll residents Cory Little, Isaac Yohn and Tyler McCauley are sporting spiffy new haircuts this month. Well, I think you’d call it a haircut — actually, these guys don’t have any hair left — and the reason behind the new look is heartwarming.
The friends recently participated in a Saint Baldricks head-shaving event to raise funds for the fight against childhood cancer.
The men, who are all members of the Hampstead volunteer fire department, formed an unofficial “HVFD Saint Baldricks team” that began letting their hair grow and raising money in January. On March 8 they joined others for a total of 120 “shavees” during an eight-hour event held at Martins West to support infants, children, teens and young adults fighting childhood cancer.
According to the Saint Baldricks Foundation website, this is a volunteer-powered charity that funds more in childhood cancer research grants than any organization except the U.S. government.
The newly shaven Little explained, “By shaving our heads we are showing the kids that are fighting cancer they are not alone. I decided to do it because in the fire department, cancer is a known risk. I asked friends if they would do it with me and they said ‘sure’. We have been raising funds since January and our team raised $500 for our first year doing this.”
If you see these community heroes out and about, be sure to compliment them on their new style.
Do you have extra supplies?
Speaking of first-responders and community heroes, an out-of-state friend in the medical field told me her hospital gave them one face mask for each shift that they were expected to keep in a plastic bag in their pocket because supplies were short.
While I don’t believe that’s the case here, I know that the fire and rescue personnel in our community would appreciate any donations of wipes and/or masks. They use these important supplies to protect you and your neighbors when called for assistance.
Should you find that you have extra, please consider donating them to your local fire department.
On a somewhat related note — those calling 911 for any reason have been asked to let the operator know if you are experiencing any flu-like symptoms. It won’t impact the care you receive, but it will be greatly appreciated by the firefighters, paramedics and law enforcement who respond to your call.
Support your local small businesses
Restaurants in our community are now doing business only through carryout or curb pickup. We have so many small business owners and their employees in our community who have been the first to donate year after year to youth fundraisers, sponsor area clubs and sports teams, offer meeting places for groups, etc.
Now they need our support.
If you’re out running errands or passing by, please consider stopping to pick up something. You don’t have to order a full meal or spend a lot to make a difference in their day. Ordering just a coffee, tea, soda or piece of cake will help your favorite eatery weather this challenging and uncertain time.
Oh, and please remember to tip your carryout or delivery person. The servers who normally rely on tips from table-seating to provide for their families are really feeling the pinch of dining establishments being limited to carryout only.
Pam Spenner covers Hampstead, Manchester, Lineboro, and neighboring communities in northern Carroll County. She previously covered the neighborhoods of North Carroll for 19 years. She can be reached at rhythmdancemom@yahoo.com.