North Carroll: Lions-Lioness scholarships available to Manchester Valley seniors

Do you know a graduating Manchester Valley High School senior planning for college? If so, you may want to let them know that applications for the Hampstead Lions-Lioness scholarships are now being accepted. This will mark the 35th year that the organization has helped graduating North Carroll area seniors.
This year, the Hampstead Lions-Lioness clubs will present scholarships to three deserving members of the 2020 graduating class. Home-schooled students with ZIP code addresses of 21074, 21048, 21157 and 21136 are also eligible. The scholarships, to be presented at Manchester Valley High School’s awards ceremony on Friday, May 29 at 9 a.m., will be in the amount of $1,500 each.
Mary Hamilton, president of the Hampstead Lioness and chairperson of the scholarship committee, shared a little of the scholarship’s history with me recently.
“The Hampstead Lions-Lioness began presenting scholarships to North Carroll High School graduates in 1985. Over the years they have presented 75 scholarships totaling nearly $100,000," she said. "The H. Craig Snyder Memorial Scholarship is awarded in memory of a dedicated member of the Lions Club and the Hampstead community to a graduate of the Career and Technology Center. All are awarded for scholastic achievement, financial need and community service.”
Applications are available at the guidance office at Manchester Valley High School and must be returned by March 31. You can also call Mary Hamilton at 410-239-8170 for more details.
Miracles on the mound
Manchester Baseball is pleased to announce the addition of a Miracle Team. This very special new team will be devoted to children ages 4-16 with special needs who have a passion and desire to play baseball. The team will practice once a week to prepare. The experience will be completed with a single game, which will be played at the end of the season.
President Ben Lamp says of the new program: “We are very humbled to be starting up this Miracle team. We have had such a positive response from the community. We have had many people reach out and offer their time to help this team. It’s been a blessing.”
There are no registration fees to play on the Miracle team. The goal is to provide a fun experience that’s stress-free and fun for players and their parents. Each player will receive coaching, support, and a uniform with the team name “Manchester Baseball’s Miracle Team” on it.
To learn more or donate to assist in Manchester Baseball's mission to provide opportunities for all interested children contact Ben at baseball.ben@yahoo.com.
Taste of spring
The Northeast Social Action Program has announced participating businesses for NESAP’s upcoming Taste of Spring event. All are invited to attend the fundraising event for an enjoyable evening of live music, silent auction, and food tasting from some of our area’s favorite businesses. Participating this year are Bertucco’s Bakery, Daughter’s Cafe, Dutch Corner, Hoffman’s Ice Cream, Genova’s To Go, J & P, Luna Zul, Molli’s Cafe, Outlaw Barbecue, Ricki’s Bistro, and Steamin Mad Crabs.
The event will be held on Thursday, March 26 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Crossroads Church, across from NESAP in Hampstead. Tickets sold out last year but were still available at the time of this writing and can be purchased at the NESAP store, Town Pride, Matthews Tire and Auto Center, and the Farmers and Merchants Bank Roberts Field location for $15 per person.
Wesley supper postponed
The Oyster and Fried Chicken Supper at Wesley United Methodist Church originally planned at the church on Carrollton Road in Hampstead for Saturday, March 21 will be rescheduled. The popular event has been postponed due to concerns regarding the Coronavirus. Watch for a new date to be announced in the coming months.
Pam Spenner covers Hampstead, Manchester, Lineboro, and neighboring communities in northern Carroll County. She previously covered the neighborhoods of North Carroll for 19 years. She can be reached at rhythmdancemom@yahoo.com.