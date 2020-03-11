North Carroll: Hampstead-Manchester Business and Community Expo returning; ‘Lunatics’ over dinner

It’s time to get out of the house, and there are so many things available for all ages to do right here in our community.
For decades now, one of the best ways to learn about many of those activities has been to attend the annual Hampstead-Manchester Business and Community Expo. The event, originally held in North Carroll High School each year, has evolved after the school’s closure, but the fun continues with even more participants and a greater sense of community.
This year will mark the fourth annual business expo, now at Manchester Valley High School.
Activities are planned at the expo this Saturday, March 14, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Breakfast will be available in the morning for those who like to get an early start. No worries if you sleep in, though; they’re also serving lunch for those who’d like to grab a bite to eat while exploring the more than 75 local businesses and police, fire, school, and community groups participating this year.
Area businesses have been preparing and will offer raffles, product demonstrations, samples, and special deals during the event. Whether you are new to the area or have lived here your entire life, expo organizers have planned a day that should spark your interest. It’s a great chance to chat with friends, neighbors, businesses and even some of our local elected representatives.
Dinner and a show
Get ready for lunatics. No, I’m not talking about your neighbors here. I want to tell you about Manchester Volunteer Fire Company’s annual dinner and show.
This year the group of talented local actors from the fire company, its Ladies Auxiliary and the community will perform a mystery-comedy play for your entertainment titled “Lunatics At Large.”
The three-act play, written by James Reach, will be presented on Friday, March 27 and Saturday, March 28 beginning at 7:30 p.m., and on Sunday, March 29 at 2 p.m.
Ticket prices are $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12, and those younger than 6 are admitted free when accompanied by an adult with a ticket. You can call Elwin at 410-365-1302 if you’d like to reserve show tickets now.
I’ll have more information on the play itself and, hopefully, a preview from rehearsals next week, but you don’t have to wait if you’d like to do dinner and the show together.
The Ladies Auxiliary is hosting a special Dinner and Show combination package for one night only on Saturday, March 28, and there’s a very good possibility that tickets will sell out.
The evening will begin with a social hour including light appetizers at 4:30 p.m. A buffet dinner featuring fried shrimp and baked chicken with au gratin potatoes, vegetable, coleslaw, applesauce, dessert and beverages will be served at 5:30 p.m.
The dinner will take place in the Activities Building on York Street at the Carnival Grounds. Then participants will head over to the fire company’s auditorium on Main Street for the 7:30 performance of the play. The dinner and show combination is only available with advance tickets. The price for the package is $28 for adults or $15 for children 6-12, with children ages 5 and younger free. Call Jane at 410-596-0182 to reserve these dinner package tickets.
Manchester Baseball clinics
Manchester Baseball offers programs for boys and girls ages 4-18. The organization is currently offering a Friday Night Clinic Series clinic for all interested youth.
Make Friday the 13th your lucky night by signing up your player today for one or both of the remaining free sessions, on March 13 and March 20.
The clinics, which offer pitching, hitting and fielding instruction, will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the former North Carroll High School. Clinic times are dived by age group as follows: ages 7-8 from 6-7 p.m., ages 9-10 from 7-8 p.m., and ages 11-12 from 8-9 p.m.
Sign up in advance online at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050545abad2da5fa7-mbafriday.
Greenmount Station pitches in
Manchester Baseball held a great fundraiser recently.
The program, like many other groups in our community, benefited from a portion of the proceeds from purchases at Greenmount Station restaurant on a designated day. Chris Richards, the owner of Greenmount Station, has been a huge supporter of area youth and nonprofits since the restaurant opened many years ago, and the tradition of helping continues today.
Chris and magician Dave Thomen recently announced that they will continue to offer 5% of Dinner Show proceeds each year to benefit the American Cancer Society. Last November, Richards and Thomen donated $1,200 to the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life team for Westminster High School Class of 1980, after a sold-out show featuring professional ventriloquist Tom Crowl.
Thomen has been providing weekly close-up magic every Wednesday evening for guests at Greenmount Station for eight years now. He is also responsible for planning the special benefit shows.
Another show is planned for Tuesday, March 24 beginning at 7 p.m. featuring Thomen and comedy-magician David French. Seating is limited to just 30 guests, and is expected to sell out, so you’ll want to reserve your seats now. Tickets are $40 each and include a three-entree buffet meal, followed by magic and other variety entertainment.
Greenmount Station is located at 1631 N. Main St. Reservations are currently being accepted online at GreenmountDinnerShow.com.
Pam Spenner covers Hampstead, Manchester, Lineboro, and neighboring communities in northern Carroll County. She previously covered the neighborhoods of North Carroll for 19 years. She can be reached at rhythmdancemom@yahoo.com.