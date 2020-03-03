North Carroll: Carroll Rebels want to ‘egg’ your house — but not like that

Lent started this week, and Easter will be here before we know it. If you’re like me, some years time just seems to get away from you ... before you know it, Easter morning has arrived and in the midst of all the weekend excitement, you totally forgot to fill and hide the eggs outside. Wouldn’t it be incredible to wake up, look outside and see a yard already dotted with colorful eggs just waiting to be enjoyed?
Enter the Carroll Rebels, who want to egg your house — but in a good way. The families of this independent 11U travel baseball team operating out of Manchester have been helping neighbors prepare for Easter morning for the past two years, and they can help you too!
The team has begun scheduling for its third annual Egg My House fundraiser. For a donation of $20 the team will deliver 25 candy- and treat-filled eggs to your yard for Easter morning fun. A limited number of spots are available for the “egg-ing,” which will begin at 8 the night before Easter.
Eric Deane, the head coach, said of the project, “We’re a ‘tournament only’ team with costs of about $10,000 for this season. Because we are not part of a larger organization, we are responsible for raising all of that that money ourselves. We do that through registration fees, sponsorships, tax-deductible donations and fundraising. We try to do fundraisers that are creative, fun and offer real value to those who participate. The Easter eggs are an example of that. As a team, the boys and their families have fun hiding the eggs in the yards of those who sign up. We help out the parents who buy from us and help bring happiness to their kids on Easter morning. In the process, we earn money that pays for our operating expenses such as tournament registration fees.”
To add your yard to their list or to learn more, contact the Rebels at fundraising@carrollrebels.com.
Boy Scout Troop 380 holding annual auction
You can find almost everything at another popular fundraising event this weekend in Hampstead.
For 34 years now Boy Scout Troop 380, sponsored by Wesley United Methodist Church, has been conducting a Spring Auction to raise funds for activities. Join them on Saturday, March 7 at Snyder’s Auction House on Mott Avenue in Hampstead from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for their 34th annual auction to support this year’s Scouting program.
It’s the troop’s main fundraiser and receives wonderful support from our community each year. Ed Steere, auction coordinator, recently wrote in a letter to area businesses that, “This auction encourages the boys to remain ‘physically strong’ by helping to finance activities such as biking, backpacking, canoeing, and hiking. Our boys stay ‘mentally awake’ by earning over 100 merit badges at Summer Camp, a weeklong trip made possible through auction funds. Our scouts fulfill their duty to help others by donating countless hours aiding North East Social Action Program (NESAP) and serving at fundraising functions for Wesley United Methodist Church. This year we have continued our relationship with Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland.”
One of my favorite activities of the year, just sitting in the audience is entertaining, but the deals scooped up by neighbors in the community make this the weekend of the year for many. In addition to the standard eclectic auction offerings of new and preowned merchandise, the Troop 380 auction offers a variety of collectibles, sports memorabilia, gift certificates, and experiences like weekend getaways, wine tastings and golf outings that are difficult to resist.
There will also be lots of food offerings available in the kitchen throughout the day, so why not plan to attend and make a day of it?
Designer Purse Bingo
Hampstead Elementary School’s PTO will hold its annual Designer Purse Bingo this Friday, March 6.
This is the group’s big fundraiser to benefit the students and school community. In addition to the standard 20 games of bingo featuring designer purses, special optional games will feature purses stuffed with gift cards. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and raffles for filled baskets.
The doors will open at 6 p.m., and games will start at 7 p.m. Food and snacks will be available throughout the evening.
Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Any tickets held at the door must be paid for in advance to receive the discounted price. To reserve your tickets or learn more, contact Vicki Wagner at 410-751-3420.
Kindergarten Registration Week
Speaking of school, it’s time to register for kindergarten.
Do you have a child who will be 5 years old on or before Sept 1, 2020? If so, you won’t want to miss Kindergarten Registration Week beginning this Monday, March 9 through Friday, March 13. It might seem early, but registering now for the 2020-21 school year helps our local schools project attendance for adequate staffing and materials.
You’ll want to gather documents showing proof of age, proof of residency and proof of immunizations, then call the elementary school in your attendance area to make an appointment for an enrollment interview to register. For those unable to make it during the day, the office at Hampstead Elementary School will also be open on Wednesday, March 11 from 4 to 6:30 p.m.
To learn more about enrolling a student in Carroll County Public Schools, visit their website at https://www.carrollk12.org/instruction/studentservices/Pages/EnrollingAStudentInSchool.aspx.
Pam Spenner covers Hampstead, Manchester, Lineboro, and neighboring communities in northern Carroll County. She previously covered the neighborhoods of North Carroll for 19 years. She can be reached at rhythmdancemom@yahoo.com.