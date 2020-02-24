North Carroll: Manchester Baseball, North Carroll Recreation Council gearing up for spring season

The organization’s president, Ben Lamp, said of the project, “When Matt [Bailey, the vice president] and I took over in July, we wanted to address the biggest pain points that the program had, that was the fields and also communication. With the purchase of [team management software] TeamSnap as a league, so all coaches and parents have free access, and the replacement of the backstop, fencing and repairing the lights at CTP, we feel that we have addressed both concerns.”