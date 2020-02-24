North Carroll: Manchester Baseball, North Carroll Recreation Council gearing up for spring season

Manchester Baseball players and parents are excited to begin another season, and they invite you to join them.
Registration is open for teams serving youth ages 7-12. The program is a nonprofit and serves the children of our community, teaching them not just how to play ball or be better players, but also to be better people by experiencing firsthand the importance of teamwork, respect, communication, giving back, and having fun. Financial assistance is available, if needed, to enable every interested child to join in the fun.
Work has been taking place this month on improvements to Field C at Christmas Tree Park. A new backstop and fence will be in place to greet players as they take the mound this season.
The organization’s president, Ben Lamp, said of the project, “When Matt [Bailey, the vice president] and I took over in July, we wanted to address the biggest pain points that the program had, that was the fields and also communication. With the purchase of [team management software] TeamSnap as a league, so all coaches and parents have free access, and the replacement of the backstop, fencing and repairing the lights at CTP, we feel that we have addressed both concerns.”
Looking at the newly renovated playing areas is exciting, and I’m sure their efforts will be a tremendous benefit to our community in the coming years.
In-house evaluations will be held on two dates this year: Feb. 29 and March 7 at the Coppermine Fieldhouse, formerly Four Seasons. The schedule for both nights is as follows: ages 7-8 from 6-8 p.m.; ages 9-10 from 8-9 p.m.; and ages 11-12 from 9-12 p.m. There is no charge for the evaluation sessions. Those attending should bring their equipment — bat, helmet, etc. — so that they are ready to participate and have some fun.
Adult volunteers are always welcome. More information on the Manchester Baseball program can be found by visiting http://www.manchesterbaseball.org.
Soccer also starting up for spring
Does your family play with a different type of ball? There’s still time to register for the North Carroll Recreation Council’s Spring Soccer program, but you need to act fast because we have less than a week left. Registration is only open until March 1.
The spring soccer season in North Carroll starts March 1 and consists of six games played between March and June. It’s especially good for players who would like to learn the game or increase their soccer skills while having a great time with new friends outside this spring.
Registration fees are $90 per player. NCSC divides players into the following leagues based upon their age as of Dec. 31, 2020: 6 years and younger for boys and girls born in 2014, 2015 or 2016; 9 years and younger for boys and girls born in 2011, 2012 or 2013; 12 years and younger for boys and girls born in 2010, 2009 or 2008; and 13 and older for boy and girls born in 2007, 2006, 2005, 2004, 2003 or 2002.
To learn more, visit https://stonealley.com/program/NorthCarroll/group/Soccer.
Lasagna at church
In the words of Garfield, my favorite cartoon cat, "I'm in!"
It’s time again for the annual Italian Dinner hosted by the youth of Immanuel Lutheran Church. Join your neighbors and members of Immanuel Lutheran in the church’s social hall and let the youth serve you a variety of delicious Italian cuisine options.
The menu will include two kinds of lasagna — meat or cheese — spaghetti and meatballs (gluten-free also available by request), a salad bar, Italian bread, beverages, and dessert on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 5:30-8 p.m.
All are invited. There is no set charge for the dinner, though a free-will donation is requested.
Immanuel Lutheran Church is located at 3184 Church St. in Manchester. For more information, call 443-508-2923 or email rmurphy@ielcmd.org.
Pam Spenner covers Hampstead, Manchester, Lineboro, and neighboring communities in northern Carroll County. She previously covered the neighborhoods of North Carroll for 19 years. She can be reached at rhythmdancemom@yahoo.com.