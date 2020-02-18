North Carroll: Wendi Townsend of 98 Rock headlining Comedy Night in Hampstead

Wendi Townsend from 98 Rock will soon be back in town with her funny friends for the Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company’s Comedy Night.
Join Wendi, Tommy Sinbazo, Erik Woodworth, Haywood Turnipseed Jr., and Jared Stern for a night full of fun and laughs to benefit the fire company this Saturday, Feb. 22. There will also be lots of food, a money wheel, 50/50 and gift basket raffles, plus instant bingo scratchoff tickets available before and after the show.
Fire company member Jeffrey Lowe, who is helping to coordinate the event, said, “Don’t miss out, last year’s Comedy Night sold out. This one will be even better with DJ Jammin’ Jason, raffles, and much, much more.”
The doors will open at 6 p.m. with pit beef, hot dogs, water and soda available for purchase. Those attending may bring their own bottled beverage, if desired. The show starts at 8 p.m., and music will be provided by DJ Jammin’ Jason until 11 p.m.
The Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company is located at 1341 N. Main St. Tickets are available at a discounted price of $20 in advance or $25 at the door, if available, and can also be purchased online through PayPal. To purchase tickets using PayPal, visit https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=4F9XKMJ3VVWQC.
NESAP Taste of Spring
Get your tickets now for another popular event in our community. The Northeast Social Action Program's Taste of Spring is scheduled for Thursday, March 26.
The event, which brings a sampling from many of the area’s best restaurants, will be held at Crossroads Community Church, at 1041 S. Carroll St. in Hampstead.
The enjoyment runs from 5 to 8 p.m. with food tastings, auction baskets and fellowship with acoustical Christian music playing for your enjoyment in the background.
NESAP director Donn Dietrich said, “There will be a good variety of restaurants and sponsors participating with live music, food tasting and more. Last year’s Taste of Spring sold out, and we’ve had people who attended asking us when we were going to start selling tickets for this year. I think it’s going to be a really nice event again. All money raised will be shared locally to help our neighbors in need. NESAP has a lot of support from local community churches and businesses, and we’re very grateful.”
Tickets are $15 per person. You can find yours at the NESAP store, Towne Pride Interiors, Matthews Tire, or the Farmers and Merchants Bank’s Roberts Field location.
To learn more contact NESAP at 410-374-9099.
Crochet for Christ
Do you know how to crochet? If not, would you like to learn? The members of Crochet for Christ invite novices and experts alike to join them and enjoy sharing your creativity and talents with others — or even just getting together for fellowship, to learn a few new patterns and make new friends.
Crochet for Christ meets twice a month in the Manchester House, at 3226 Main St. in Manchester. All ages and skill levels are welcome. They’ll teach all interested to crochet and help others refine their skills.
In addition to working on self projects, the group would like to work together on projects like making hats for cancer patients and infants in intensive care units. Hats, blankets and prayer shawls could be made for veterans, the homeless, or anyone who might benefit from the unexpected and heartwarming gift of a handmade item.
The group meets from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month. Call 443-904-5080 or email theMH3226@gmail.com to learn more.
Pam Spenner covers Hampstead, Manchester, Lineboro, and neighboring communities in northern Carroll County. She previously covered the neighborhoods of North Carroll for 19 years. She can be reached at rhythmdancemom@yahoo.com.