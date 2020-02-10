Greetings! I’d like to introduce myself. My name is Pam Spenner, and I’ll be sharing local news and events weekly for the North Carroll community. I previously covered the Neighborhoods of North Carroll for 19 years, so I might look familiar to some readers.
I’m thrilled to be returning to writing. I look forward to speaking with even more community members in the future to showcase the incredible people and events that make this area so special. I have three great children and am a huge advocate of community service and involvement.
Please reach out to me via email at rhythmdancemom@yahoo.com with anything you’d like to share: news, pictures, events, etc. In order to ensure coverage, upcoming events should be submitted three weeks prior to your desired publication date. News, photos and stories of events that have already taken place should be submitted within two weeks afterward.
The first community event I’m going to share with readers is one that’s become popular in our community. I know many, myself included, have been looking forward to spring — cleaning and downsizing as we put away the holiday season. I have a great idea to help you follow that new year’s resolution to decrease the clutter this week.
Manchester Valley High School’s Class of 2021 is holding a yard sale this Saturday, Feb. 15 in the cafeteria of the school, at 3300 Maple Grove Road.
They are asking for donations of saleable items. Items requested include housewares, handbags, shoes, backpacks, collectibles, toys, books and movies. If you’d like to donate, items can be dropped off at the school on Friday, Feb. 14 from 3:30 to 9 p.m. The students cannot accept electronic items such as computers, phones, TVs, speakers or monitors.
Parent Melissa DeTota said, "Last year’s yard sale was a success because we have such a supportive community. We are looking forward to another huge turnout February 15th from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at MVHS! Everything must go!”
Are you wondering what treasures might show up for the sale? Be there early on Saturday to check out all the goodies. The public is encouraged to attend.
For more information, contact Jackson Klingenberg at Jacksonkberg@gmail.com.
$2 sale at NESAP
While you’re thinking about deals, NESAP’s $2 sale is in full swing.
NESAP stands for Northeast Social Action Program, a Christian nonprofit that has served residents in need in Carroll County and parts of Baltimore County since 1984. Their services include helping with financial assistance for things like rent, fuel, utilities, transportation and medical bills, as well as food, clothing, school supplies and Christmas assistance.
Funds raised from sales at the store are used to support NESAP’s programs. Stop by the store at 1046 South Carroll Street in Hampstead to get some great buys and help your community, too.
For store hours and more information, visit their website at nesapinc.org.
Painting Fundraiser
The Hampstead 4-H Club is holding a Painting Fundraiser next Tuesday, Feb. 18 at the Manchester Volunteer Fire Department, at 3209 Main St.
Professional artist Tara Mayers of Tutoring Arts will lead participants to recreate an original painting of a sunflower entitled “Sunshine,” with a choice of three quotes to personalize each one.
No experience is necessary, and all are welcome to join in the fun. A $35 fee per person in advance includes all materials.
To learn more or register, visit the website at tutoringart.com and look under “calendar and registration.”
Pam Spenner covers Hampstead, Manchester, Lineboro, and neighboring communities in northern Carroll County. She previously covered the neighborhoods of North Carroll for 19 years. She can be reached at rhythmdancemom@yahoo.com.