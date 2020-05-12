An Eye for Art: Arts Council coordinator Moriah Tyler seeks to make art ‘accessible to everyone’

Tyler’s senior project consisted of pieces that are done on canvas contain a layering process of India ink, vellum and thin linework. The theme was intricate details. According to Tyler, “the pieces reflect the human soul and its conditioning. The India ink represented the fluid things in our souls, which evolve and adapt. The vellum, which is wrapped tightly around the canvas, represents the solid portion of our being. This is the portion that preserves the soul even while it continues to evolve.”