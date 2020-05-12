An Eye for Art: Arts Council coordinator Moriah Tyler seeks to make art ‘accessible to everyone’

Moriah Tyler is the education and visual arts coordinator for the Carroll County Arts Council.
Tyler grew up with her parents and four brothers and sisters in the Catoctin Mountains where she spent time in nature — playing with frogs, salamanders, snakes and other animals on her family’s property.
“I think the beginning of me becoming an artist was when I started observing nature very closely; it absolutely amazes me," she said.
Tyler’s mother signed her up for a painting class at their church where she first experienced a love of painting.
Tyler took art classes from Carol Wilks, a realistic Civil War painter. Tyler spent every Tuesday afternoon during her high school years painting landscapes with older women at Wilks church. Tyler received her basic training in realistic painting there.
After high school, Tyler majored in fine arts at Mount St. Mary’s University. Tyler was a studio tech, meaning she cleaned the art studio, operated the kilns and had studio hours to help other students with their work.
Tyler was the assistant for both art professors at Mount Saint Mary’s.
“The professors and classmates are devoted to helping you unpack your visual language, hone your craftsmanship and push you to try new things,” Tyler said.
Professor Elizabeth Holtry taught her to curate art shows. Tyler learned about finding balance in an exhibit.
“Choosing pieces that are cohesive with each other and are important,” she said.
Tyler also learned unique ways to install sculptural exhibits.
“We went beyond traditional techniques. I learned many ways to look at art and present art, as well as to display art in the way that it best suits that piece,” Tyler explained.
Tyler’s senior project consisted of pieces that are done on canvas contain a layering process of India ink, vellum and thin linework. The theme was intricate details. According to Tyler, “the pieces reflect the human soul and its conditioning. The India ink represented the fluid things in our souls, which evolve and adapt. The vellum, which is wrapped tightly around the canvas, represents the solid portion of our being. This is the portion that preserves the soul even while it continues to evolve.”
For the final layer, she used thin linework to represent the intertwining traits that exist within individuals. “Each line is symbolic of a thread which sews together the tapestry of our beings.”
After graduation, Tyler traveled to Florence, Italy for a month to take a sketchbook class. Tyler’s class toured many museums including the Uffizi, exhibiting works by Botticelli and Caravaggio.
“We studied drawing techniques and incorporated collage and things we found day to day in our sketchbooks. One of my sketchbook pages is filled with pieces of cigarettes from the streets of Florence,” Tyler said.
While in Florence, Tyler spent time sketching at either the Boboli or Giardino Bardini Gardens.
“Sketching is not only relaxing; it is like creating an artifact. I collected all these cool things but they are not only part of my life but they are also part of other people’s lives. I have polaroids of different places, recipes from restaurants, drawings of my roommates, and all my personal thoughts throughout the trip in my sketchbook.” Tyler said.
“One of my favorite memories is that I was in Florence for the Fourth of July and I lived along the Arno River where they shot off fireworks for the American students.” Tyler said.
As a result of her trip, Tyler carries a 5-inch by 3-inch sketchbook with her everywhere. She goes to different places after work to draw or if she is drinking a cup of coffee she will start sketching.
“I really like going to stand-up comedy shows and sketching the comedians because they have really expressive faces,” she said. “There is the Ott House bar in Emmitsburg where friends of mine work and I just sit there and sketch the bottles or the people.”
Sketching is necessity for her now.
As the curator of the CCAC, she is in charge of the gallery exhibits. Tyler loves the process of looking for artists that visitors may enjoy.
“It is a wonderful thing to wake up every day, go to work and everything is art centered. What else could I ask for?” says Tyler.
The coronavirus pandemic has put much of the CCAC schedule in jeopardy or on hold, but new and exciting things are expected when there is a resumption of activities, including classes and workshops such as a wood transfer workshop and a screen painting workshop.
The CCAC has plans for three new children’s art camps. One is an “Environmental Art Camp.” Children will use non-traditional materials from nature to create art in a class taught by Theresa Greenberg, a Carroll County Public School teacher. The class is inspired by Andy Goldsworthy, an environmental artist.
The next class is “Famous Artists Camp,” taught by Tyler. Students will explore the techniques of artists such as Van Gogh and Warhol. The third camp is a ukulele and harmonica music camp taught by local musicians Monte Leister and Chris James.
Another non-traditional exhibit is a WWII exhibit featuring photos of local veterans. Tyler is working with Steve Bowersox, a history teacher at Westminster High School to curate this exhibit.
“Art is one of those things I love because it is accessible to everybody. It is more about the process than the product," Tyler said. "You don’t have to be great to make art. It is not the content that makes art good or bad, it is the craftsmanship. And It is the intent behind the craftsmanship.”
Tyler can be contacted at moriah@carrollcountyartscouncil.org.