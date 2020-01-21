For example, “I had a 12-year-old in my office the other day with an acquired brain injury,” Ruff said. “I gave her a lavender sachet from Kevin, and oh my goodness. It made a huge difference in her. She was very blown away by the smell of the lavender. And it enabled her to focus. It is calming and relaxing. She took a couple of the sachets when she left and was holding on to them for dear life.”