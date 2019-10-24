October means chillier weather, pumpkin-flavored versions of just about anything you could imagine and, of course, the spookiest holiday of the year.
Ahead of Halloween, the Times reached out to readers throughout the county in search of particularly spooky front-yard displays, and many residents excitedly replied with photos and even shoutouts to their neighbors.
Times photographer Dylan Slagle traveled to several of those volunteered sites, and we’re happy to share his snapshots of the elaborate displays.
