Skaters glided across the ice in a magical scene created as just one of the many entries in the 14th annual Holiday of Trees, Wreaths, and Centerpieces, a fundraising effort for the Taneytown History Museum.
The annual event at the Taneytown branch of NWSB Bank is courtesy of members of the Taneytown Heritage and Museum Association and members of the local business community. Visitors stopped by over the past three weeks to vote and bid on their favorites.
NWSB Bank has been home to the Holiday of Trees for nine years. This year, 16 trees, seven wreaths, three centerpieces and several combinations of categories (as single entries) were on display for members of the community to bid on, as well as vote for their favorites.
Tom Lawrence, a lifelong resident of the Taneytown area, and his wife Ellen served as chairs of the event. Tom said, “This year has seen an increase of entries from last year, and we hope to add more next year.”
Businesses entering the auction included: MacDowell Enterprises/Taneytown Collision; NWSB Bank;, Grace United Learning Center; Taneytown Heritage and Museum Association; Michael Sell; Taneytown Physical Therapy; WHS LLC; Wantz Chevrolet Inc.; Silver Fancy Garden Club; Northwest Middle School; The Buttersburg Inn; Georges On York B & B; Crouse Ford Sales; Monocacy Auction Co.; Gullo Law Firm; Exxon/Subway; Schaefer Mechanical Services; Crabby Scott’s Seafood; Mason-Dixon Auto Parts Inc.; Designer’s Edge; Taneytown Chamber of Commerce; City of Taneytown; Taneytown Auto Parts; PSJ Orthodontics; Jo Ann Boone; J.E. Turnbaugh Plumbing & Heating LLC; Thunderhead Bowl & Grill; and an anonymous donor. Sponsors included Evapco, Inc., Infinity Global Travel, Stephanie Myers and the Taneytown Chamber of Commerce.
The results of the community votes were tabulated. Winners are as follows.
The winning entry in the tree category was J.E. Turnbaugh Plumbing & Heating. J.E. Turnbaugh came up a winner with a Santa-topped tree with buffalo-plaid ribbon in red, black and classic ivory, whimsically trimmed with a multitude of ornaments including elves, reindeer, ceramic holiday houses and a “letters to Santa” mailbox ornament. Second place in the category went to MacDowell Enterprises/Taneytown Collision, and third place went to Designer’s Edge.
The winning entry in the wreath category was Jo Ann Boone. She earned the most community votes with her deco mesh wreath in red and green, topped with holly berries, pine cones and tiny whimsical angels. Second place in the category went to J.E. Turnbaugh Plumbing & Heating, with Michael Sell taking third.
J.E. Turnbaugh Plumbing & Heating came up with the winning entry in the centerpieces category as well, with a snowman perched among holly, roses and evergreens atop a wicker Frosty the Snowman-style top hat. Second place went to City of Taneytown, and PSJ Orthodontics took third.
The winning entry submitted in the combination category went to Taneytown Exxon/Subway. The entry included a tree, a centerpiece and a wreath. The tree was decorated with ornaments in the shape of doughnuts, cupcakes and other confectionaries, while the centerpiece was a decorated tin filled with gingerbread-style ornaments and confectionaries. An inverted winter hat served as the base for an elf-themed stuffed hat. Second place went to Silver Fancy Garden Club, with third going to Monocacy Auction Company.
The favorites among bidders include Silver Fancy Garden Club for their combination entry, PSJ Orthodontics for their centerpiece entry, Michael Sell for his wreath, and J.E. Turnbaugh Plumbing & Heating for their tree entry.
The Taneytown History Museum, which is funded solely on donations, offers this event as one of two opportunities to support the museum’s efforts to continue “keeping Taneytown’s history alive.”
“We are especially appreciative of the support of NWSB Bank, a division of ACNB, for generously providing us with the location for the event,” Tom Lawrence said. “We are also thankful for our sponsors [including] Evapco Inc., Infinity Global Travel, Taneytown Chamber of Commerce and Stephanie Myers.”
Gabrielle Schoeffield covers Taneytown, Union Bridge, New Windsor and surrounding areas. Reach her at gabrielle.copeland.schoeffield@gmail.com.