The winning entry submitted in the combination category went to Taneytown Exxon/Subway. The entry included a tree, a centerpiece and a wreath. The tree was decorated with ornaments in the shape of doughnuts, cupcakes and other confectionaries, while the centerpiece was a decorated tin filled with gingerbread-style ornaments and confectionaries. An inverted winter hat served as the base for an elf-themed stuffed hat. Second place went to Silver Fancy Garden Club, with third going to Monocacy Auction Company.