“A few of our trees will have a ‘Buy Now’ option this year. If someone really loves the tree and wants to pay the ‘Buy Now’ price, the bid sheet will be removed, but the tree will stay on display until Monday.” Meadows said. “Our ugly sweater contest is very unique. We are asking folks to take selfies in their sweaters at our event and post them on The Shepherd’s Staff Facebook page. Voting will run from December 2 to 6 on Facebook. The winners will be announced on Monday December 9 with three prizes: for the Most Glitzy sweater, the Funniest and the Most Unique.”