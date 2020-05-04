Chompers get a checkup with free dental services offered at Maryland Horse Rescue

The call was about Tucker. It seems someone had purchased a farm in Virginia and had unknowingly acquired mini donkeys and Tucker. “He wasn’t interested in the animals, just the farm,” Biemiller said of the new owner. He informed Biemiller that he had found homes for the mini donkeys and he had attempted to find a place for Tucker, but with no luck. So he called a veterinarian and, despite not really wanting to do so, had scheduled Tucker to be euthanized.