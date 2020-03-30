South Carroll Dog Park holds soft opening ahead of widespread closures related to coronavirus

The South Carroll Dog Park, which has been in the works for about four years, opened on a limited basis to guests March 16.
A “soft opening” was held that day for the park, which is behind the South Carroll Senior and Community Center at 5928 Mineral Hill Road, soon before closures and event cancellations became widespread out of concern over the coronavirus.
In response to that virus — also known as the disease it causes, COVID-19 — the state government has since prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people and ordered nonessential businesses to close.
Kathy Martin, lead volunteer of the Friends of South Carroll Dog Park group, said before the soft opening that she believed the open space would allow the limited number of attendees to remain at least 6 feet apart from one another. That’s a “social distancing” recommendation from health professionals and state officials.
Looking forward, a grand opening is scheduled for April 26.
Martin said the soft opening provided “an opportunity for us to make sure our codes work, make sure the gate opens, let the dogs get acquainted. The space between the soft opening and the grand opening will include some down times because things are still being installed. For example, we’re in the middle of considering how we’re going to get a shed.”
People can now start registering, which is required for dogs to use the park, Martin said. Each household can register two dogs for $30 for the year and each additional dog is another $5.
Martin said people who register can start using the park, but there will be some days between March 16 and April 16 that the park will be closed for installations.
Further information, such as park rules, pricing and the membership form can be found at the Carroll County’s parks and recreation website at https://www.carrollcountymd.gov/government/directory/recreation-parks/places-to-go/south-carroll-dog-park/.