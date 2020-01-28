Schneider spoke of how it all began. While driving to her Westminster job over 15 years ago, she felt profound sadness when passing some homeless folks out in the cold. She longed to give them warm hats and scarves. At the time, she was already donating her handmade scarves to The Shepherd’s Staff, but it didn’t seem like enough. At that time, she was also teaching a crochet class for Carroll County Department of Parks and Recreation. She mentioned The Shepherd’s Staff to the class, suggesting anyone who made an extra scarf could donate it there. So many were excited about the prospect, that she decided to start a regular group, which became Hugs & Stitches.