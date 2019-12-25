On this Christmas day I’d like to wish you, our faithful readers, a wonderful celebration with family and friends. I’m hoping the magic, peace and love of the season fills your heart and carries you throughout the coming year.
Clue WhoDunnit Party
Kick off January by joining in a Murder Mystery Party designed as a spoof on the board game Clue. This fun event is presented by Whodunnit for Hire and will be held at Bistro 91 in Finksburg on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. and again on Sunday, Jan. 12 at 1 p.m.
A third of all proceeds will be donated to Century High School Marching Band’s fundraiser. Whodunnit for Hire’s owner, Wendy Olenik, said her son is in the band.
“Saturday night, January 11 is for ages 21-plus,” Olenik said. “The matinee on Sunday, January 12 will be family friendly. Ages 14 [and older] will enjoy it the most although there is no actual age restriction.”
Tickets cost $30 in advance or $45 at the door, but the cost is only $25 per person when you purchase a table of six.
“The theme is the board game Clue,” Olenik said. “Men are encouraged to come dressed in yellow, brown, green or purple as Colonel Mustard, Mr. Green or Professor Plum. Ladies are asked to come dressed in black, white, blue or red as Ms. White, Ms. Peacock, or Ms. Scarlet.”
In addition, guests will have the opportunity to volunteer to become a suspect, accused of the crime. Olenik said this is an interactive game and everyone will have an opportunity to be involved.
“I encourage everyone to bring a phone, charged up and ready to take photos throughout the event,” she said. “It is a party atmosphere!”
The premise of this event is a gathering of the friends of Joseph Body. He has gathered them as a thank you for their generous donations to the museum he is constructing.
“But when he is introduced, he will stumble in and die — oh my,” Oleknik said.
When guests realize there’s a killer among them, they must figure out if the killer was the Colonel in the kitchen with the candlestick, or the Professor in the parking lot with a lead pipe? Who could the killer be? It will be up to attendees to search for clues, interrogate suspects and solve this whodunnit.
“The mystery is a comedy, and will at no time have guests frightened or confused,” Olenik assured. “It’s about the zany characters and their fun motives, not about the death itself. It is more like a Sherlock Holmes story than the 11 p.m. news.”
The cost of this event covers the Clue mystery and activities, but guests may order and purchase food and beverages from the menu, a cost that is in addition to the mystery party.
Kelly Kluka, co-owner and operations manager at Bistro 91, said she will have some special themed menu offers just for the party.
“For the Clue-themed party, we plan to offer things like Mr. Green’s Colorful Salad, [a salad with blueberries, strawberries, oranges and feta cheese] using many of the colors in the Clue game,” Kluka said. “We will also offer Mrs. White’s Pizza, which is our homemade white pizza (with a ricotta cheese base, topped with mozzarella cheese, broccoli, sliced tomatoes and fresh garlic). We also always incorporate cocktails into the mystery dinner menus and will have colorful cocktail creations specifically for the event.”
Kluka said she always tries to keep their events family friendly.
“I like doing the Murder Mystery Nights because they’re fun,” she said. “I have gone to two, and even participated in one as a suspect. It’s a great event fun for the whole family, well thought-out, with a relatively intricate story line, and [it] really engages all the attendees, as people try to piece together clues and solve the crime.”
For more information, call 410-549-2722 or go online to https://bistro91.eventbrite.com
Contact Olenik to arrange a party of your own. She’s at murdermysterycompany@gmail.com or 410-549-2722.
Bistro 91 is located at 3000 Gamber Road in Finksburg. To contact the restaurant, call 410-861-8841.
Best-selling authors to speak at marriage conference
The Marriage and Relationship Education Center (MREC) and LifePoint Church have partnered to bring Shaunti and Jeff Feldhahn, the best-selling Christian authors and speakers, into the area for “How to Make a Happy Marriage.”
This marriage conference will be held on Friday, Jan. 24 from 7 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 25 from 9 a.m. to noon at LifePoint Church, just over the Carroll County line in Reisterstown.
“Shaunti is an internationally recognized author, speaker and researcher whose work has impacted millions of relationships in 23 languages around the world,” said Amy Gilford, MREC executive director. “It’s not every day that we can say that such a positive influencer is coming to our community. Shaunti and Jeff are engaging, inspiring love and helping couples build strong marriages.”
Between them, Shaunti and Jeff have published 26 books. Their website at https://shaunti.com speaks of Shaunti’s innovative, eye-opening, life-changing and research-based work.
At the conference, Jeff and Shaunti will share the secrets to a happy, peaceful, fun relationship that couples can each enjoy every day. They will discuss what happy couples do differently, based on a three-year national study, and surprisingly simple actions and habits that make a huge difference.
“This is also an ideal event for those who are considering marriage or engaged,” Gilford said. “Once again, because of strong community partnerships, this event is reasonably priced and at beautiful location.”
The cost of the conference is $40 per couple through Dec. 26, or $50 per couple after that date.
Lifepoint Church is located at 1701 Emory Road in Reisterstown.
Register at www.mrecenter.org or, for questions, call MREC at 410-386-9003.
Bingo at Reese fire company
Looking for something to do just after Christmas? How about bingo?
Reese and Community Volunteer Fire Company will hold its weekly bingo on Thursday, Dec. 26, beginning at 7 p.m. inside the social hall.
Throughout the night, look for a total of 40 games, including regular games, quickie games, specials and jackpots. Regular games pay $60, with a $25 bonus available, and specials pay $75. The jackpots are progressive numbers culminating in a $1,000 jackpot.
This bingo accepts regular bingo, four corners, postage stamp, little diamond, big diamond and inside corners for the win.
Doors open at 5 p.m. for seating. The kitchen opens at 6 p.m., with a variety of sandwiches and foods available. Games begin at 7 p.m.
For more information, visit them online at www.reesevfc.org or call 410-848-7172.
The Reese fire company is located at 1745 Baltimore Blvd. in Westminster.
