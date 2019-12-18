Over 12 million copies of “The Polar Express" have been sold since the Caldecott Award-winning picture book by Chris Van Allsburg came out in 1986. The story takes place on Christmas Eve, opening with a boy in bed. Although he’s been told Santa doesn’t exist, the young boy strains to hear the sound of sleigh bells. Instead he hears “hissing steam and squeaking metal.” When he goes outside to explore, a conductor invites him to step onboard the Polar Express. An inspirational adventure to the North Pole unfolds, and in this journey of self-discovery, we learn that the wonder of life never fades for those who truly believe.