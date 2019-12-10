“Charlie Brown is on a quest for meaning,” he said. “He observes commercialism and it doesn’t work. He tries therapy, but that doesn’t really work. He tries relationships with his peers, and it’s unfulfilling. He tries everyone’s advice to poor results. Then his friends tell him the real meaning of Christmas, and he goes home happy. Eventually his friends realize he has a point, and they celebrate him, too. That’s why it resonates with me. That, and it’s simple. It’s a simple story that takes its time. It reminds me of a simpler time in our society.”