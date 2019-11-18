The Capitol Steps are returning to The Arc Carroll County for an 18th year, offering a unique brand of political humor.
Join them for an exclusive show at Winters Mill High School at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23.
Kim Booe, executive coordinator at The Arc Carroll County, said they see about 500 attendees annually.
The Capitol Steps began as a group of Senate staffers who set out to satirize the very people and places that employed them, over 30 years ago. The performers have worked in a total of 18 congressional offices, representing 62 years of collective House and Senate staff experience. They’ve recorded over 35 albums and have been featured on NBC, CBS, ABC and PBS. They can be heard twice a year on National Public Radio stations nationwide during their Politics Takes a Holiday radio specials.
Booe spoke of the importance of this fundraiser.
“The Arc Carroll County supports nearly 700 people with disabilities through vocational, residential, transportation and educational programs and partnerships,” she said. “Proceeds from the event will support the many community-based programs and services The Arc Carroll County provides for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families.”
Tickets cost $25 and are available online at www.ArcCarroll.org, at all branches of the Carroll County Public Library system and at the Carroll Arts Center, at 91 W. Main St. in Westminster.
“No matter who or what is in the headlines, you can bet the Capitol Steps will tackle both sides of the political spectrum and all things equally foolish,” Booe said. “What more would you expect from the group that puts the ‘mock’ in democracy?”
Winters Mill High School is located at 560 Gorsuch Road in Westminster.
Learn more about the Capitol Steps online at www.capsteps.com or for additional information, contact The Arc Carroll County at 410-848-4124.
Turkey Trot 5K Run and Walk
For some, Thanksgiving tradition includes a morning run or walk meant to help others. Join them at the Hill Family Center Y’s annual Turkey Trot Charity 5K on Thursday, Nov. 28 at Carroll Community College. The race kicks off at 8:30 a.m.
Thousands of individuals, families, kids and a few furry friends participate at seven Y of Central Maryland sites to raise critically needed funds so that children and families living in poverty have access to Y programs that help positively shape their lives.
The course is 3.1 miles long and begins at Carroll Community College, runs past Westminster High School, and finishes at the Hill Family Center Y in Westminster.
Walk or run dressed in your normal running clothes or in something special, with or without your dog. Categories for the costume contest include best individual, best group and best dog.
When you register for the Y Turkey Trot Charity 5K you also receive a complimentary Y membership, good for up to 30 days until Dec. 31. After you register for the Turkey Trot online, stop by the Hill Center Y with a copy of your receipt to activate the membership.
All parking must be at Carroll Community College or the Park ‘n Ride Lot at the intersection of Md. 32 and Md. 97. No parking at the Y. Shuttles will run from the park and ride from 7:20 to 8:10 a.m. and from 9 to 10 a.m.
Register online for the race, then pick up your packets in advance. You may also pick up packets for friends and family if you have their first and last names. Packet pickup dates and times are at the Hill Center Y in Westminster as follows: Tuesday, Nov. 26, from 2-9 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 27 from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Thursday, Nov. 28 at 7 a.m.
Sign up or find more information online at https://ymdturkeytrot.org/, or call 443-322-9622
Carroll Community College is located at 1601 Washington Road in Westminster.
‘A Spirited Tale’
On Thursday, Nov. 21, the Finksburg Planning and Citizen’s Council (FPACC) presents “A Spirited Tale,” a historical look at alcohol distilleries in the Woolery’s District by Mark Fraser, Ph.D.
The talk runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Finksburg public library branch and is open to the general public. Diana Fraser, board secretary for FPACC, said their historical talks are held annually on the third Thursday in November.
The speaker is married to Diana and is an avid historian and former curator of the Gatehouse Museum in Sykesville. His talk will focus on distilleries located in Tannery and Cedarhurst, their products and the effects Prohibition had on the local economy.
“There is a lot of interesting history surrounding the making of alcohol in the area,” Dr. Fraser said. “Not only was Carroll County a big producer of grains and had access to clean water sources, but it was (and still is) located near big markets and rail transportation. And of course, the money to be made off of the sale of liquor made it an attractive commodity for businesspeople as well as the government which taxed it. So, this talk has it all: robberies, money, tax rebellions, Temperance Leagues and even military involvement.”
The presentation is free. Advanced registration is not required. For more information, email drmark@earthlink.net.
The Finksburg library is located at 2265 Old Westminster Pike.
Kiwanis Club citrus sale
The Kiwanis Club of Westminster is holding its 42nd annual Florida Citrus Sale, offering navel oranges, pink grapefruit, juice oranges and Solzest mandarin oranges, direct from Florida. Proceeds from this annual fundraiser provide funds to support community projects, including scholarships for graduating seniors from the Carroll County Career and Technology Center.
Prices are $35 for a case of 4/5 bushel and $20 for 2/5 bushel for the navel oranges, pink grapefruit, and juice oranges. Mandarin oranges are only available in half cases of 2/5 bushel for $25.
Laura Bankard said she came to know the Kiwanis Club of Westminster through their sponsorship of the Westminster Aktion Club at Target Community & Educational Services Inc. She was an advisor for the club, one for adults with disabilities who perform community projects that give back to the community.
“In this way I came to know Kiwanis and their support of children in the community and the world,” Bankard said. “I also purchased the delicious fruit before I was a member.”
Bankard said the money raised by fruit sales helps support scholarships and other projects for children in Carroll County and the world.
“How could you not support an organization that supports children?” she asked. “They are our future!”
All orders will be available for pickup at 95 Carroll St. on Friday, Dec. 13, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Advance orders will be accepted through Nov. 26. To order, call 443-974-6404 or 410-218-8489.
Lois Szymanski covers Finksburg, Gamber, Pleasant Valley, Reese, Sandymount, Silver Run, Smallwood, Union Mills and Westminster. Reach her at 443-293-7811 or LoisSzymanski@hotmail.com.