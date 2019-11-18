“There is a lot of interesting history surrounding the making of alcohol in the area,” Dr. Fraser said. “Not only was Carroll County a big producer of grains and had access to clean water sources, but it was (and still is) located near big markets and rail transportation. And of course, the money to be made off of the sale of liquor made it an attractive commodity for businesspeople as well as the government which taxed it. So, this talk has it all: robberies, money, tax rebellions, Temperance Leagues and even military involvement.”