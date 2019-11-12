On Dec. 14 the Humane Society of Carroll County will hold its fifth annual Tails at Twilight gala, beginning at 7 p.m. at Martin’s Westminster in the 140 Village Shopping Center.
This night of music, food, raffles, silent auctions and more all goes to an important cause: the care of animals in need in Carroll County.
Regular admission tickets cost $75, or buy a VIP ticket for $125. VIP tickets include early admission to the event and a swag bag filled with some cool items, including free tickets for their beer and wine toss, and animal-related products.
“The meal is heavy hors d’oeuvres with an open wine and beer bar,” said Abbey Hampton, director of development for the Humane Society of Carroll County.
It is a night of raffles and silent auctions with food, wine, and beer included in the ticket price. The dress code is cocktail attire.
“We are also looking for business sponsorships and donations of items for the auction and raffle,” Hampton said. “If anyone is interested in more information on sponsorships or donations, they can email me.”
Hampton said to look for a variety of silent auctions, a Chinese auction with raffle baskets, pull tabs and other games of chance, and some hands-on games, including a beer wheel where attendees can spin the wheel and win a six back of beer, and a bottle toss to win bottles of wine. Also look for a 50/50 raffle and music to keep your toes tapping.
“This is our largest fundraiser of the year,” Hampton said. “It raises money for our animal medical fund, which we really need. When you come to support us, we can continue to help animals in Carroll County.”
For more information, call the Humane Society at 410-848-4810 ext. 819 or email ahampton@carrollcountymd.gov.
Shrimp and Wing Feed
The Pleasant Valley fire company is hosting an All-You-Can-Eat Steamed Shrimp and Wing Feed on Saturday, Nov. 16, with dancing, raffles, games and more.
Tickets cost $30 each, with children ages 6 to 12 years old just $15. Kids younger than 6 are free. Doors open at 3 p.m., with food being served from 4 to 7 p.m.
Melissa Ann Thomas, committee chair, said she hopes to see the community turn out in support.
“We have been doing the wing feeds for four years, but this will be our second all-you-can-eat shrimp and wing feed,” Thomas said. “Come enjoy five different varieties of wings including garlic Parmesan, honey barbecue, mild wings, Old Bay wings and naked wings.”
The night also includes all-you-can-eat shrimp, baked beans, mac 'n’ cheese, coleslaw, carrots, celery, beer, soda, sweet tea, water and Debbie’s homemade cakes. Thomas said cakemaker Debbie Stewart’s cakes are well known by those who attend their regular events.
“She makes the best cakes,” she said. “They are so moist they melt in your mouth.”
Look for games of chance, a 50/50 raffle, pull tabs, and raffles with gift cards from local businesses. Add to that a DJ with dancing and karaoke, too.
To reserve tickets, call Matt Thomas at 410-596-1198, Melissa Ann Thomas at 443-547-5766 or Matt Condon at 443-536-4091.
Food Truck Sunday
If you’re looking for a quick, fun lunch that supports a good cause, join your friends at Westminster High School for Food Truck Sunday on Nov. 17 and 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., on parking lot E at the school.
Find a variety of choices through food trucks and a student table selling hot and cold beverages. Make it your first stop after church or just drive out for the afternoon. When you purchase your lunch at a Food Truck Sunday, you will be helping students raise money for the Westminster High School Instrumental Music Boosters.
Food Truck Sunday runs on Sundays throughout November, and will return again in the spring.
Westminster High School is located at 1225 Washington Road. For more information, call the school at 410-751-3630 or email president@owlband.org.
Toys for Tots Dance
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 467 will host its first-ever Riders Benefit Dance on Friday, Nov. 22,
from 7 to 11 p.m.
According to VFW representative Doc Dockery, admission to the evening of dancing and fun is simply one new unwrapped toy per person to be donated to Toys for Tots.
The Toys for Tots is a program was founded in 1947 by reservist Major Bill Hendrick and continues to be run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. Collected toys are distributed to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas.
Look for music with a DJ, dancing and a full bar. In addition, the dining room with be open from 5 to 8 p.m. for those who plan to come for dinner.
Dockery said that at a recent meeting he got to talking with members of the Marine Corps league from Carroll County. That’s where he learned that donations of toys for their program have been down. Members of the Westminster VFW wanted to help.
“Post 467 VFW Motorcycle Riders is putting on this benefit to get toys for the Marine Corp Toys for Tot program,” Dockery said. “Twenty-five years ago, motorcycle riders would put on a ride to the GM plant in Baltimore. To go on the ride, you would bring a toy for the Marines. This is just a friendly get-together. It’s all about the kids and Christmas.”
Dockery added, "This is important to me because we are helping veterans and kids during Christmas. To keep our programs going we need people to visit our post. We want to help veterans and our community.
The VFW is located at 519 Poole Road in Westminster. For more information, call State Commander Thomas C Williams, VFW at 443-537-7695.
Lois Szymanski covers Finksburg, Gamber, Pleasant Valley, Reese, Sandymount, Silver Run, Smallwood, Union Mills and Westminster. Reach her at 443-293-7811 or LoisSzymanski@hotmail.com.