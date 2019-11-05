“The calendar costs $30 and runs from January through December 31, 2020,” Thomas said. “On every date, the calendar has a number on it. If that number hits [in the Maryland Lottery Midday Pick 3] it pays $40. But there are other amounts on special days, too. On September 11, $343 is paid because that is how many [firemen] died that day. Our events are in the calendar and we have special amounts for those event dates, too, and the week of Christmas — that’s the five days before Christmas.”