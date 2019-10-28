For runners, a scenic course on crisp fall morning is a sweet way to start the day. Join the euphoria by signing up for the Westminster Rescue Mission’s fourth annual Freedom 5K, to be held on Saturday, Nov. 9.
Interested runners can park, register and pick up their T-shirt at Penguin Random House’s building at 400 Hahn Road, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Look for a shuttle providing transportation from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. to the starting line at the Westminster Rescue Mission.
A warm tent with pre-race entertainment and refreshments will offer warm beverages, conversation and more from 7:45 to 9 a.m. at the Westminster Rescue Mission. At 9:15 a.m. the opening ceremony welcomes all. Then, the race begins at 9:30 a.m.
Participants will travel a scenic, cross-country route through the grounds of the rescue mission and Penguin Random House properties, and through Bennett Cerf Park before returning to the mission to cross the finish line. Angela Phillips, Westminster Rescue Mission’s director of development, said participants will like the unique and adventurous trail course as well as the camaraderie of the participants.
Medals will be awarded for first through third place in each of the following age categories: 19 and younger; 20 to 29; 30 to 39; 40 to 49; 50 to 59 and age 60 and older. Phillips said they will have special prizes for the top three individuals — those who raise the most money for the mission.
“We are having a fire pit going during the event with s’mores fixings after the race,” Phillips said. “There will be light lunch items as well as pre- and post-race typical food items. There will be music provided by the LifePoint Worship team, including some patriotic music at the opening ceremony. Also, the McDaniel College ROTC color guard will present the colors.”
A free drawing for a Fitbit will take place, too. Sign up for the drawing at the event with your email and phone number. The winner will be drawn after the event and announced via text message.
The post-race celebration will take place from 10:15-11:30 a.m., with the Awards Ceremony at 11:30 a.m.
When you participate, you support an important cause.
“The Addiction Healing Center at the Westminster Rescue Mission provides hope and new ways for life for those battling with the destruction of addiction,” Phillips said. “For over 50 years, men have been served. In early 2020, Westminster Rescue Mission will begin to serve women. The issue of addiction is not lessening and so many are experiencing devastating loss and despair because of this issue.”
Learn more about sponsorship and volunteer opportunities and sign up online at ww.westminsterrescuemission.org or call Angela Phillips at 410-848-2222 for more information.
Trivia Night at Winters Mill High School
Join Winters Mill High School at a Trivia Night fundraiser on Friday, Nov. 8, from 7 to 9 p.m. inside the Winters Mill High School auditorium, hosted by the Winters Mill High School Instrumental and Choral Boosters.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $10 per team in advance, with a limit of four people per team. The cost at door will be $15 per team.
Kristen Gottleib, instrumental music director, said Trivia Night is open to all ages, students and adults throughout the community. Prizes will be given to first-, second- and third-place winners.
“The prize baskets will consist of gift cards and items from local businesses,” Gottleib said. “If anyone would like to donate items for our prize or raffle baskets, please contact us through the main office at Winters Mill, 410-386-1500.”
Those who attend can also take part in their raffle.
“Raffle baskets will consist of donated items,” Gottleib said. “As of today, we have a Ravens-themed basket, bath and body products, scrapbooking, jewelry, baking, arts and crafts, and Disney. Previous raffle baskets have had movie, game night, tool kit and cozy tea themes.”
Tickets to the raffle cost $2 each, three tickets for $5, or 10 tickets for $10.
Food will be available for purchase at this event including pizza, cheeseburgers, Chik-fil-A sandwiches, baked goods, chips, soda and candy.
“This is a great opportunity to match up against your family and neighbors in a trivia battle,” Gottleib said. “The students and adults always have a great time with our host, Brian from Showtime Trivia. Come out for an evening of fun and prizes while supporting your local music program.”
Preregistration and payments may be mailed to the Music Department at Winters Mill High School, at 560 Gorsuch Road, Westminster MD 21157. Mail by Oct. 31, with checks made payable to WMHS Music Boosters.
Calvary UMC hosting Pancake Breakfast
Calvary United Methodist Church of Gamber will hold a pancake breakfast at the church on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 7 to 11 a.m., with a yard sale as well.
The breakfast menu includes buttermilk or buckwheat pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, hominy, stewed apples, and hot and cold beverages. The cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children ages 6 to 12, or free for children age 5 and younger.
“We have been doing these breakfasts for decades, twice a year,” said Linda Payne, vice chair of the Staff Parish Relations Committee.
Funds from the breakfast will support the operating needs at Calvary but will also support outreach ministries such as ESCAPE Ministries, Board of Child Care, Boxes for Soldiers, Camp Hope — a Christian work camp for youth — Carroll County Food Sunday, The Shepherd’s Staff and more.
“The yard sale takes place at the same time as the pancake breakfast and bake sale, but funds from the yard sale go to the church’s United Methodist Youth Fellowship,” Payne said. “These funds are used to provide financial assistance for a spiritual retreat called Random Acts of Christian Kindness (ROCK) for our youth — in Ocean City, Maryland — and as financial assistance for youth to help needy families and individuals from Allegany County in upgrading their homes.”
Calvary UMC is located at 3939 Gamber Road in Finksburg.
“Everyone looks forward to the bake sale with cookies, cakes and fudge, as well as the yard sale,” Payne said. “There’s a lot of conversation and fun and we love our pancakes and sausage.”
For more information, contact the church office at 410-795-9343 or visit them online at calvaryumcgamber.org.
Lois Szymanski covers Finksburg, Gamber, Pleasant Valley, Reese, Sandymount, Silver Run, Smallwood, Union Mills and Westminster. Reach her at 443-293-7811 or LoisSzymanski@hotmail.com .