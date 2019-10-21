On Sunday, Oct. 27 at 1 p.m., the Carroll County Arts Council will host the second of several anniversary events.
The Solid Gold Fundraiser celebrates 50 years of bringing arts and culture to Carroll County. The goal of this event is to raise matching funds for a $60,000 grant from the Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area that will be used for theater renovations.
The Carroll County Arts Council (CCAC) was formed in 1969 by volunteers who wanted to make the arts a part of the everyday fabric of Carroll County. By the 1980s they had hired a professional director — the beginning of providing top-notch artistic programming. This includes live shows, art exhibits, outstanding film, and high-quality children’s classes and camps.
The building that houses the CCAC was the result of a partnership between the City of Westminster, the Carroll County Recreation & Parks department and the Arts Council. Together they purchased, renovated and opened the Carroll Arts Center in 2003. Owned by the City of Westminster, it is leased to the Arts Council for $1 per year. The building averages 100 to 150 events a year, resulting in a pressing need for upgrades.
“In addition to being able to enjoy a fun afternoon that celebrates many of the events from 1969 — including the founding of the Arts Council — buying a ticket to our Solid Gold Fundraiser supports the renovation of our beloved theater,” executive director Judy Morley said. “We have big plans to update and upgrade the lighting, stage, curtains, and ambiance of the theater, and we would love to have widespread community support for this endeavor.”
“To honor this milestone, we want to gather people who have been involved with the Arts Council over the last five decades to share stories, toast the last 50 years of arts and culture in Carroll County, and celebrate the future of the Arts Council,” Morley said.
Today, Oct. 23, is the last day to purchase tickets. They are $169 each and include: Sunday Supper catered by The Food Chick; a special presentation by Kevin Kallaugher, aka KAL, editorial cartoonist for The Economist and The Baltimore Sun; and the Carroll County premiere of “Apollo 11,” the 2019 documentary featuring original archival footage of the launch. This also grants access to a display of historical archives at the Arts Center.
Those who aren’t able to attend this celebration are welcome to support the theater renovation project by making a donation instead.
The Carroll Arts Center is located at 91 W. Main St. in Westminster. Visit them online at www.CarrollCountyArtsCouncil.org or call 410-848-7272.
Baptisms in Big Pipe Creek
On Sept. 29, New Hope Fellowship Church members met at the Silver Run – Union Mills Church in Union Mills for an old-fashioned baptism in Big Pipe Creek.
“It’s usually about this time each year when we head outdoors for baptisms,” said New Hope’s lead pastor, Dave Dent. “It’s something our church family really enjoys doing, and the creek at Union Mills is the perfect spot. While the water was cold, it only added to the excitement."
Church members began their day in the park pavilion with fellowship and lunch before heading down to the water.
“Being outdoors for baptisms really helps us identify with what John the Baptist was doing in the river as he called people to repent [or] change and then he dipped [baptized] them,” Dent said. “Today we baptize to make an identification with Jesus — His death, burial and resurrection and immersion is one of the clearest expressions of that. To do that publicly, in the open creek, before your friends and family, is just a really great way to celebrate that personal decision.”
Dent said the church encourages families to be a part of the celebration, with parents baptizing their kids or bible study leaders baptizing their students, for example.
“After all, it was they who helped lead them to this celebrating point in their life,” he said.
What a wonderful way to use the resources Carroll Count provides, to share time together, and to embrace your faith.
Church Rummage Sale
Deer Park United Methodist Church will hold its huge annual rummage sale on Friday, Oct. 25, from 3 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, located in Smallwood.
Items typically found at this sale include every imaginable household item. Look for gently used clothing, kitchen essentials, tools, dishes, curtains, chairs and other furniture, seasonal decorations, children’s toys, plus CDs, DVDs, and books.
Church member volunteer Joy Grimm said, “If you like treasure hunting, this is the place to be. Come early or late, you never know what 'treasure’ you might find by keeping a sharp eye open.”
Shopping can make you hungry, but the church has that covered, too.
“For sale on Friday evening and Saturday lunchtime, there will be hot dogs, homemade chicken noodle soup and cold drinks,” Grimm said. “On Saturday morning, there will be egg sandwiches and coffee cake, and coffee all day.”
Proceeds of the rummage sale will support church programs and help them fund a myriad of community outreach projects. For example, for more than 12 years, Deer Park UMC has donated $60 a month to Bullock’s Meats, who matches this donation to prepare and provide — as a combined donation — a minimum of $120 worth of meat per month to the Westminster Rescue Mission for meals served to their residents.
The church is located at 2205 Sykesville Road, at the intersection of Deer Park Road and Md. 32.
For more information regarding the donation of household goods and other items prior to the event, call the church office at 410-848-2313.
Make a Difference Day
On Saturday, Oct. 26 the Silver Run – Union Mills Lions Club will celebrate Make a Difference Day by setting up in front of Brewer’s Market in Silver Run, collecting nonperishable food items for the Silver Run – Union Mills Food Pantry and supplies for the Humane Society of Carroll County.
The Humane Society seeks donations of Purina brand dog chow, cat chow, puppy chow and kitten chow, plus canned dog and cat food with snap lids, soft dog treats, pet toys and cleaning supplies. For a complete list, visit them online at https://hscarroll.org.
When you purchase donated items from Brewer’s Market you will support a local small business while giving to those in need.
The club is also collecting gently used coats for The Shepherd’s Staff. Terrie Bath, Lions Club membership chair, said the coats are being collected in memory of Lion member LeRoy Murdock, who passed this fall. She said that every year LeRoy made it his mission to collect as many coats as possible.
For more information, email Terrie Bath at tc@qis.net
Lois Szymanski covers Finksburg, Gamber, Pleasant Valley, Reese, Sandymount, Silver Run, Smallwood, Union Mills and Westminster. Reach her at 443-293-7811 or LoisSzymanski@hotmail.com.