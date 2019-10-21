“Being outdoors for baptisms really helps us identify with what John the Baptist was doing in the river as he called people to repent [or] change and then he dipped [baptized] them,” Dent said. “Today we baptize to make an identification with Jesus — His death, burial and resurrection and immersion is one of the clearest expressions of that. To do that publicly, in the open creek, before your friends and family, is just a really great way to celebrate that personal decision.”