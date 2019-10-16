“Our veterans are a huge part of this community, and more and more are coming each day. We want to show them they have our support and we would like to see their support as well,” Dockery said. “We see our veterans getting older. We need the younger guys to step up and keep the VFW running. The more we spend time with the public so they can see all that we do, the more likely we are to pull in some new members. We want the VFW to offer a family fun environment.”