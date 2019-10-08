For those who like to walk, here’s an opportunity to join others while helping impoverished people here at home and across the nation.
The 2019 Carroll County CROP Hunger Walk will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13, with registration beginning at 1:30 p.m. The well-marked 3-mile route begins and ends at Grace Lutheran Church, 21 Carroll Street, in Westminster with two rest stops at area churches and refreshments served after the walk.
Twenty-five percent of all funds raised will be returned to Carroll County through three local causes: Access Carroll, which provides integrated health care services for low-income residents; Carroll County Food Sunday, which meets emergency and supplemental food needs of Carroll residents; and The Shepherd’s Staff, which is there to help those in crisis and to encourage pathways to self-sufficiency.
Yvonne Aasen is the recruiter for Carroll Lutheran Village.
“I raise funds from the Village residents and recruit a few walkers to represent the Village,” she said. “The walkers carry the funds raised to the Walk and walk the walk.”
Aasen said she’s been walking in CROP Walks for 40 years.
“I love to see people of all ages participating, especially families and dogs,” she said.
The website www.crophungerwalk.org shares that over 1,000 communities across the United States hold more than 800 CROP Hunger Walks annually. More than 5 million walkers have participated in over 36,000 CROP Hunger Walks in the last two decades.
CROP began in 1947 under the umbrella of Church World Service. Back then, the acronym stood for the Christian Rural Overseas Program. Its primary mission was to help Midwest farm families share their grain with hungry neighbors in post-World War II Europe and Asia. Today, CROP is an acronym for Communities Responding to Overcome Poverty.
For more information contact Jan Mickey at jmickey52@yahoo.com or 410-409-9201. To register or donate online visit www.crophungerwalk.org/newwindsormd.
Together We Own It to host Bull & Oyster Roast
Those who join the nonprofit Together We Own It (TWOI) at its first Bull & Oyster Roast from 6 to 10 p.m. at the South Carroll Swim Club on Saturday, Oct. 26, will be helping them raise money for a new Community School and Residence.
“Through our work in the community, serving some of our most vulnerable children and families in varying capacities, TWOI has identified that there is a great need for wraparound services that support entire families,” said Executive Director Katie Kirby. “While great programs operate here in Carroll County, there is a lack of collaboration and integration. Therefore, children are falling through the cracks.
"Carroll County needs a place for parents to receive respite, support and education. Children need a safe place to lay their head and build healthy, stable and supportive relationships. Students need an opportunity to obtain an unparalleled, hands on education, preparing them for their future. Our Community School and Residential Campus strives to do exactly that, all in one place.”
Kirby said, by partnering with existing organizations and offering new programs, TWOI will be able to engage the whole child and this will empower them to be successful, demonstrating that they are worthy of achieving their wildest dreams while at the same time, ensuring that parents and guardians have access to desperately needed resources.
Bull & Oyster Roast tickets cost $40 and include a first round of drinks (beer, wine, or soda) and five raffle tickets towards five gift baskets.
“We have gift baskets donated from several individuals and local businesses, including donations from COB51 Art Studio, South Carroll Swim Club, Jessica Mills Tupperware, Westminster Design Center, Cornerstone Design Partners, and more,” said Kirby. “The gift baskets are divided into themes; Family Fun, Coffeehouse, Beer & BBQ, Spa and Wellness, and Home Goods.”
Look for a full menu of pit beef, pit ham, pit turkey, raw oysters, Maryland crab soup, mashed potatoes, green beans, macaroni salad and Cole slaw.
Heeter Entertainment will deejay a mix of music and offer their Magic Mirror Photo Booth, with free photos for guests to take home.
“What’s great about this event is that you’re going to be able to enjoy a night of good drinks, great food, and plenty of entertainment; all while supporting a critical cause in our community,” Kirby said. “This event kicks off a movement to ensure every child has a voice and an opportunity to use it. Attendees should feel proud knowing they contributed to making a life-changing impact on Carroll County children and families.”
Together We Own It (a special fund of the Community Foundation of Carroll County) serves over 500 children across the state of Maryland — primarily in Carroll County — with a goal of breaking the cycle of poverty, trauma and mental illness while moving toward providing a stable and supportive environment, full of opportunity.
“We strive to foster a sense of connection between youth and their community by connecting people and resources, (one on one and group) mentoring, educational enrichment, and recreational empowerment,” Kirby said. “Our programs serve youth ages 0-21 and their families. When children advance from Together We Own It’s programs, they are prepared to move into the workforce, enter institutions of higher education, and thrive as independent adults.”
Learn more at www.togetherweownit.org. Click on “Events” to register for the bull roast or for more information call 410-848-3104 or search for this event on Eventbrite.
The South Carroll Swim Club is located at 1900 W. Liberty Road in Westminster.
Carroll Lutheran Village dinner to benefit Carroll Food Sunday
On Oct.17, at 6 p.m. anyone can set sail on the Love Boat by joining Carroll Lutheran Village at the Captain’s Table Aboard the Love Boat, their eighth annual dinner. Proceeds will benefit Carroll County Food Sunday, a nonprofit serving 400 families weekly with emergency and supplemental foods, distributed by their Westminster, Eldersburg and Taneytown locations.
At this event, Carroll Lutheran Village’s Hospitality Dining Room becomes everyone’s favorite cruise line. Guests will chart a course for fun, food and philanthropy, with a surf and turf dinner created by award-winning chef Shelley Funt and complemented by a trio of desserts, a cash bar and music by The Miles and Monte Show.
A silent auction will feature a variety of items and gifts, including a behind-the-scenes package for six people who will tour the entire Baltimore Ravens’ practice facility in Owings Mills.
Tickets cost $75 each and may be purchased at www.ccfoodsunday.org or by calling Nina Fuhrman at 443-605-3496 by Oct. 10.
Carroll County Food Sunday served 17,510 requests for assistance in 2018, and, although the organization received 47 tons of donated food and 45 tons of food from the federal government, it also purchased an additional 89 tons of food to meet the needs of Carroll County.
“It’s important to do what we can to serve the greater community,” said John Henry, executive director at Carroll Lutheran Village. “For this annual fundraising event, we’re happy to open our doors and share our hospitality to help our neighbors.”
Carroll Lutheran Village is located at 300 St Luke Circle in Westminster.
Lois Szymanski covers Finksburg, Gamber, Pleasant Valley, Reese, Sandymount, Silver Run, Smallwood, Union Mills and Westminster. Reach her at 443-293-7811 or LoisSzymanski@hotmail.com .